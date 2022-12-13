California Credit Union Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants To Benefit Educators & Students across Los Angeles County

GLENDALE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building solar powered ovens, starting a school radio station, and creating a drum circle program are just a few of the school projects receiving funding from California Credit Union through its Fall 2022 Teacher Grant program.

Northridge’s Holmes Middle School Teacher Melinda Dinsmore (center) and Principal Kim D’Alousio (right) receive a grant from California Credit Union Senior School & Community Development Officer Mariam Nasiry. The grant will be used to create a school-wide composting program run by 6th-8th grade students. (PRNewswire)

As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the credit union has provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects across Los Angeles County. The credit union grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities.

"California Credit Union was founded to support the education community, and our grant program is one way we are continuing to support teachers as they work to engage and inspire their students through innovative programs," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We congratulate all of our grant recipients, and applaud the creative ways they are bringing learning to life for their students."

The Fall 2022 California Credit Union Teacher Grant recipients include:

California Credit Union

Grant Recipient School City Melinda Dinsmore Holmes Middle School Northridge James Hague Gladstone High School Covina Tamara Johnson Glendale High School Glendale Martin Kanshige Armstrong Middle School Sherman Oaks Lynette Lucas San Fernando Middle School San Fernando Hannah Mistry Castaic High School Castaic Dia Rabin Palms Elementary School Los Angeles Christopher Tolosa Rose City High School Pasadena Yvette Valencia Fairvalley High School Covina Jennifer Zapata El Rincon Elementary School Culver City

Photos of all recipients can be found here.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $165,000 in teacher grants to support innovative learning projects. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, and Riverside County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students. More information is available at ccu.com.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

California Credit Union Logo (PRNewsfoto/California Credit Union) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE California Credit Union