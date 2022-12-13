Island Pacific Supermarket Earns Great Place to Work Certification

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Pacific Supermarket is proud to be the first Asian Supermarket chain in the USA to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. This prestigious award is based entirely on anonymous employee surveys of what current employees say about their experience working at Island Pacific. Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.

Island Pacific is grateful to all its staff who have dedicated much of their lives to helping the company achieve its mission. Many of its staff have been with the company for over a decade while some have been there since the company was founded in the Year 2000. The company’s philosophy has always been that happy employees make for happy customers, which is why Island Pacific has always been known for the exceptional customer service it delivers. (PRNewswire)

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Island Pacific Supermarket is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Research shows that job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

Maricel Aguilar, Island Pacific's Director of R&D, has worked in several large multinational companies and according to her, "What makes Island Pacific stand apart from the rest is that it's a company that puts people first! When I was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, the company took care of me above and beyond my expectations. Not only did they keep me on the payroll with full pay and benefits for almost a year but after I recovered, they even built me a commercial home kitchen that enabled me to work from home."

If you want to grow your career at a company that puts its people first; visit Island Pacific's careers page at: https://islandpacificmarket.com/careers/

[Island Pacific is supermarket chain dedicated to promoting Filipino Food and Culture to the rest of the world. It is headquartered in City of Industry, California and currently has 18 supermarket branches serving communities in California and Las Vegas.]

