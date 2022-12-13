North Island Credit Union Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants To Benefit Educators & Students Across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching a class-based business, starting a forensic science program, and creating a kindergarten vegetable garden are just a few of the school projects receiving funding from North Island Credit Union through its Fall 2022 Teacher Grant program.

Silver Gate Elementary School Teacher Karen Koehler (left) receives a grant check from North Island Credit Union Senior School & Community Development Officer Nancy Banuelos. The grant will be used to purchase telescopes for a first grade STEAM learning program about the sun, moon, stars, and shadows. (PRNewswire)

As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the credit union has provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects across San Diego County. The credit union grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities.

"North Island Credit Union is committed to supporting our education community, and this grant program is one way we are continuing to support teachers as they work to engage and inspire their students through innovative programs," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We congratulate all of our grant recipients, and applaud the creative ways they are bringing learning to life for their students."

The Fall 2022 North Island Credit Union Teacher Grant recipients include:

North Island Credit Union Grant Recipient School City Marcus Artates High Tech High School Chula Vista Jennifer Bromma Santana High School Santee Keying Deng University City High School San Diego Taylor Gonzalez Rowan Elementary School San Diego Tan Huynh Elevate School San Diego Brenna Kelly Casillas Elementary School Chula Vista Karen Koehler Silver Gate Elementary School San Diego Silvia Miranda Nicoloff Elementary School San Ysidro Joseph Szakovits Bonita Vista High School Chula Vista Kristine Weiner Sandburg Elementary School San Diego

Photos of all recipients can be found here.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, the credit union has awarded $165,000 in teacher grants to support classroom programs. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students. More information is available at northisland.ccu.com.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

(PRNewsfoto/North Island Credit Union) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Island Credit Union