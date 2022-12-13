SysKit Raises $9 Million to Accelerate Growth in the Data Governance Industry

CAMBRIDGE, England, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SysKit, a UK company specializing in data governance and management for Microsoft 365, received a 9-million-dollar investment from Cade Hill Investments. The company will use the funds to scale the business operations, increase hiring and strengthen their lead position in the data governance industry.



"This investment is a part of a long-term growth strategy," said Toni Frankola, CEO of SysKit. "In the times ahead of us, an organization's grasp of its Microsoft 365 workspaces, with a secure and compliant tenant, could mean the difference between success and failure. That's why Cade Hill recognized SysKit Point as an indispensable solution in a company's IT arsenal, and a prime candidate for investment."

Tenant visibility is the key to successful IT management

SysKit's flagship product, SysKit Point, enables organizations to protect their business-critical information while ensuring collaboration capabilities stay intact. The platform provides visibility in the environment to maintain compliance, reduces sprawl and the chances of a data leak, and establishes control over workloads.

"We decided to partner with SysKit because its technology could do something useful for almost every company in the world. We've also got to know the team and believe in their ability to grow the business and in Cade Hill's potential to add value to that process," said Simon Galbraith, CEO of Cade Hill Investments.

SysKit as a fully customer-oriented business

The company has relocated its headquarters from Croatia to the UK to improve accessibility to its customers. "SysKit Point's best features grew from customer feedback and daily business challenges users face. We want to provide them with the best experience possible, whether it concerns product upgrades, support, or simplifying processes such as invoicing." Frankola concluded.

About:

SysKit is a software development company focused on creating the best-in-class Microsoft 365 management and governance platform. SysKit was recognized by 3468 companies worldwide as their trusted IT management partner. The platform is available for a 21-day free trial.

