BofA Provides Nearly $19 Million to Local Hunger Organizations from Employee Booster Campaign

More Than $150M Distributed to Help Fight Food Insecurity since 2015

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America announced today it will donate an additional $8 million to local hunger organizations from its second employee booster campaign. As a result, nearly $19 million will be distributed to hunger relief organizations in local communities across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Through its employee booster campaign, Bank of America donated $100 for each employee who recorded their COVID-19 booster by the end of January, which totaled $10.6 million in early 2022. The bank restarted the campaign this fall and donated another $50 for each employee who registered a new vaccination – COVID-19 vaccine, COVID-19 booster or flu shot – by November 23 to further address hunger relief in the communities we serve. In addition, the second booster campaign included $1.5 million of support for the World Food Programme and World Central Kitchen, both international hunger organizations helping address the global food crisis.

"Through this campaign, we're supporting the health and safety of our teammates and helping address a critical need in our communities," said Bank of America Chief Administrative Officer D. Steve Boland. "Thanks to this campaign and the steps taken by our teammates, local food banks and other organizations across the country and beyond are receiving donations to help them fight food insecurity."

Bank of America has a longstanding commitment to address hunger relief and strengthen local communities, having donated nearly $150 million toward hunger relief efforts since 2015. Employees who choose to individually contribute to these local organizations can have their donation doubled through the company's Matching Gifts program.

"The pandemic not only increased food insecurity challenges faced by many American families, but also threatened the non-profit organizations who deliver vital resources across the country," said Ebony Thomas, President of the Bank of America Charitable Foundation. "These contributions are over and above the philanthropic support we already provide to help fight hunger and food insecurity in the communities where we live and work."

In partnership with local nonprofits, Bank of America has also distributed more than 40.5 million masks, nearly 43,000 cases of hand sanitizer and 12.2 million gloves in local communities as part of its ongoing efforts to address health-related disparities accelerated by the pandemic.

