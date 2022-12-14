From December 16-21, Doritos fans in select markets can enjoy bold flavor combinations through piloted ghost kitchen menus

Doritos After Dark pop-up in Los Angeles culminates the program on Winter Solstice

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The most epic moments happen after dark, including late-night eating. According to Frito-Lay's latest Snack Index1, forty-three percent of consumers and half (49%) of Gen Zers agree that snacking is the most satisfying after dark. Now, Doritos will answer fans' after-hours hunger with Doritos After Dark, an exhilarating late-night bites menu delivered straight to their doors when they want it most.

DORITOS® TRANSFORMS LATE-NIGHT DINING WITH THE LAUNCH OF DORITOS AFTER DARK™, AN AFTER-HOURS FOOD EXPERIENCE OFFERING ELEVATED, GLOBALLY INSPIRED BITES (PRNewswire)

Embrace the Night with the Doritos After Dark Ghost Kitchen Menu

Doritos After Dark gives fans the chance to go bold with their midnight meals and was created in partnership with PepsiCo Foodservice Digital Lab2 and Popchew. Fans can experience the new mouthwatering meals in New York City, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Las Vegas from 4 p.m. until late into the night December 16-21. To order, fans can head to www.DoritosAfterDark.com or order through their favorite food delivery partners like Popchew, DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub.

"From introducing new flavors like Tangy Tamarind and Tangy Pickle to collaborating with the record-breaking Netflix series 'Stranger Things' in one of the biggest cultural moments of the year, Doritos is a brand our fans look to for bold new ideas," said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of brand marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "By embracing the unexpected, Doritos After Dark has created another moment of inspiration and experimentation, inviting fans to experience Doritos' boldest venture yet."

Doritos After Dark leads fans into a new world of Doritos after-hours eats with globally inspired culinary menu items made with classic Doritos flavors, including:

Doritos® Flamin' Hot® Cool Ranch® Corn Puppies: The afterparty starts as soon as these Corn Puppies arrive. Crunchy Korean corn dog-inspired triangles filled with gooey cheese and beef hot dogs beg for a double dunk in ranch sauce and crushed Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch crunchers. Once you bite in, everything else just melts away.

Doritos® Nacho Average Nachos: Start with the essentials of queso, guac, and salsa, and then choose your own flavor adventure. Take your pick of ground beef or chopped chicken and pair with Doritos® Flamin' Hot® Cool Ranch® Flavored Tortilla Chips or Doritos®️ Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips to reach nacho nirvana.

Doritos® Spicy Sweet Chili Chicken Bites: You've had fried chicken. But not like this. These crispy chicken bites are inspired by Japanese fried chicken with light breading for a soft, snackable crunch with taste bud-tingling flavor. Sprinkle with crushed Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips for a final touch of flavor.

Doritos® Cool Ranch® Loaded Pita: Late-night hunger is no joke. A chicken kabob-inspired sandwich pairs tender roasted chicken with smooth yogurt sauce for a meal that's fresh and filling. Take it to ANOTHER LEVEL® by adding Doritos Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips for crunch in the clutch.

Doritos® Spicy Sweet Chili Sammie: A banh mi-inspired sandwich that packs a late-night punch with perfectly seasoned beef, Asian slaw, sriracha aioli, and fresh cilantro. Grab that delivery and dress it up with delicious Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips. Triangle vibes incoming.

Through its partnership with Popchew, which works directly with iconic brands to develop inventive dishes, consumers will receive free delivery when ordering directly through www.DoritosAfterDark.com or via the Popchew app. Fans located outside of the delivery zones can create their own epic moments with the Doritos After Dark recipes available on www.DoritosAfterDark.com.

Experience Late-Night Like Never Before at the Doritos After Dark Pop-up Experience

Doritos will celebrate its late-night menu debut on the longest night of the year, the Winter Solstice, through an in-person pop-up in LA on December 21. This one-night-only, seated event will give fans a chance to taste Doritos After Dark bites in a vibrant, lounge-style space. LA night owls will enjoy the menu items in an underground tasting room, decked out with everything tastemakers need for an unforgettable late-night experience, including a triangle-themed interactive lounge, MTN DEW® x Doritos® bar, photo opportunities, and more.

Those looking to immerse themselves in the Doritos After Dark tasting experience can visit www.DoritosAfterDark.com/RSVP to reserve a seat beginning today. This exclusive experience is free and open to the public but has limited seats. Fans unable to secure an online reservation can add their name to a waitlist and will be notified via email if a seat becomes available.

About Doritos

Doritos believes there's boldness in everyone. We champion those who are true to themselves, who live life fully engaged and take bold action by stepping outside of their comfort zone and pushing the limits. Doritos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Follow Doritos on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/ , and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay .

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com , on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Popchew

Popchew cooks up the funnest food collabs on the planet in partnership with iconic brands, individuals, and IP holders that define pop culture. Loaded with prizes, collectibles, and more, the Popchew App offers customers an exciting way to order its food collabs and engage in its customer loyalty program. Popchew's collaborations span the most popular food categories in America and are available in over 45 US cities. For more information, visit: https://www.popchew.com/

1 According to Frito-Lay North America's December 2022 Snack Index. This poll was conducted by Morning Consult between November 4-November 7, 2022 among a national sample of 2,212 Adults.

2 PepsiCo Foodservice Digital Lab is a consultancy that provides complementary resources and solutions to PepsiCo Foodservice customers to meet their unique digital and online needs.

