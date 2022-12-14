FOOD LOGISTICS and SUPPLY & DEMAND CHAIN EXECUTIVE NAME KLEARNOW A 'TOP TECH STARTUP' FOR 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KlearNow's forward-thinking technology has earned the company the title of "top tech startup" in two prominent publications covering the supply chain industry.

Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively covering the cold-food and beverage sector, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected KlearNow as one of this year's Top Tech Startups. The award, launched earlier this year, spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.

KlearNow's AI-powered platform digitizes and automates import processes. It dynamically connects importers, customs brokers, freight forwarders and carriers with shipments to provide near real-time tracking of containers or pallets from origin to destination, extending shipment visibility and data connectivity. It also supplies critical data that helps determine the precise cause of delays as well as actions needed to mitigate them.

This year's Top Tech Startups winners range across market sectors; however, AI-powered automation and real-time transportation visibility — which bring in annual revenues of up to around $20 million — make up most of the winners (35% and 33%, respectively).

"From seed funding rounds to launching new solutions, many of today's tech startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space," said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "They're introducing new innovations, improving user experiences and striving for that safer, smarter, more efficient supply chain. The future of the supply chain industry is directly impacted by the development of these new technologies, and I'm very excited to see what's next for these winners."

"KlearNow has quickly become recognized as the fastest way for companies to clear customs, track shipments, and access critical data in real-time," said Sam Tyagi, KlearNow co-founder and CEO. "Helping the environment and reducing food loss has been an incredible by-product of our technology. This Top Tech Startup award further validates KlearNow technology, and the critical role AI plays in supply chains and in impacting our customers' bottom lines."

Three of the overall winners have been selected to present on Manifest's Innovation Stage, scheduled for Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023, and several of the other winners will be featured in the Education Program.

Recipients of this year's award will also be profiled on FoodLogistics.com and SDCExec.com. Go to https://foodl.me/ibl8vs to view the full list of Top Tech Startup winners.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About KlearNow

KlearNow is transforming B2B supply chains with its smart Logistics as a Service (LaaS) platform that connects data, people, processes, and organizations to enable new levels of visibility and productivity that reduce logistics costs and create better customer experiences. KlearNow's customs clearance and drayage marketplaces on its AI-powered platform ease supply chain bottlenecks by digitizing paper-based transactions and enabling customs brokers and transporters to deliver superior real-time visibility needs of importers, exporters, and freight forwarders. For more information, visit https://www.klearnow.com/.

