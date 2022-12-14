West-MEC Awarded "School of Distinction" By Cognia

Cognia recognizes U.S. schools and systems across the globe with award for excellence in education

GLENDALE, Ariz., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC), a career and technical education public school district focused on preparing students today for tomorrow's careers, has been named a "School of Distinction" by Cognia, a global, nonprofit improvement organization.

The Schools of Distinction earn this recognition based on the results of Cognia's rigorous Accreditation Engagement Review process. This year, 96 U.S. schools in 34 states and D.C., and 38 systems in countries across the globe are being recognized.

West-MEC was in the top 5% of schools internationally that participated in the accreditation process during the 2021-22 school year. West-MEC has been recognized for its demonstrated evidence of growth in learning, engaging and high-quality instructional environments, and effective leadership for schooling.

"West-MEC is grateful to have received this distinction from Cognia," said West-MEC Superintendent Dr. Scott Spurgeon. "West-MEC is focused on providing Career and Technical Education with a concentration on high-quality industry training all while providing our students with top-of-the-line equipment and classrooms, and a majority of instructors who come straight from the industry themselves. Receiving this honor from Cognia shows we are continuing to head in the right direction."

Cognia's Performance Standards for accreditation are based on ever-expanding amounts of research to understand the learning process and to define high-quality education in today's day and age. Cognia is a valuable mark of distinction recognized around the world.

Through this recognition, West-MEC continues to effectively implemented high quality instruction, has shown consistent organizational effectiveness and has maintained a commitment to endless improvement.

"The rigorous journey of systems accreditation enables all teachers and staff to not only internalize West-MEC's mission, but affirm how we ensure all students are prepared for career pathways to achieving economic independence," said West-MEC's Assistant Superintendent Stephen Weltsch. "Cognia's Systems Accreditation is recognized around the world as exemplifying excellence in education. West-MEC is not only a leader among CTEDs, but stands out for its service to students and community among all public, charter, and private schools."

West-MEC is a career technical education public school district focusing solely on innovative career and technical education (CTE) programs that prepare students to enter the workforce and pursue continuing education. West-MEC CTE programs provide students opportunities to earn college credit and industry credentials. West-MEC serves more than 37,000 students from 48 high schools across 3,800 square miles in the northern and western cities of the Phoenix Metropolitan area. West-MEC now also offers adult education programs. Visit www.west-mec.edu for more information about West-MEC's career-driven education opportunities, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

