DeepHow Teams with UL Solutions to Bring Video-Based Training to ComplianceWire

DeepHow's AI-powered, video-centric platform enables ComplianceWire® users to capture instructional content, improve training delivery, and enhance their overall workforce regulatory compliance and training

DETROIT, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions has selected DeepHow's AI-powered video-based training platform to add a powerful new capability to ComplianceWire️, the industry-leading compliance training learning management system (LMS) for life-sciences organizations.

UL Solutions’ ComplianceWire® platform delivers, tracks, and manages qualifications and task-based technical competencies in a compliance-driven environment. (PRNewswire)

All life-sciences organizations need to provide continuous skills development and competency management processes for their employees and contractors. UL Solutions' ComplianceWire platform delivers, tracks, and manages qualifications and task-based technical competencies in a compliance-driven environment. UL Solutions offers an extensive catalog of more than 400 life-science-specific courses, of which 110 courses were developed jointly with the FDA.

With DeepHow's video-based skills capture and delivery capabilities integrated within ComplianceWire, UL Solutions' life-science customers can now supplement their training delivery with engaging video. DeepHow enables training content managers to capture instructional content with a smartphone and turn that content into impactful videos that improve training delivery.

"ComplianceWire has long set the standard for documenting and managing compliance across life sciences. Via DeepHow, ComplianceWire users can now rapidly create and share engaging training videos of standard operating procedures," said Dr. Mark Lee, head of Research and Analytics at UL Solutions.

"Life-science organizations use ComplianceWire to build learning matrices that direct all types of learning assignments, including processes, assessments, classes, computer-based, and on-the-job," said Dr. Sam Zheng, co-founder and CEO of DeepHow. "Now, with DeepHow streamlining the capture and transfer of technical skills, these scientific organizations can progress from compliance training to performance training."

DeepHow combines the latest advances in AI, natural-language processing, computer vision, and knowledge mapping to revolutionize how knowledge is captured, digitized, and organized. The company has developed and markets an AI-powered workforce readiness platform for workplaces where technical skills are essential to perform standard operational procedures. DeepHow streamlines the capture and transfer of technical skills and know-how, compressing project time tenfold, boosting worker performance by 25 percent, and dramatically reducing overall training and development costs.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security, and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection, and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

About DeepHow

DeepHow was founded in 2018 by a team of ex-Siemens researchers and engineers who saw an unmet need to transfer knowledge in the skilled trades labor market. They developed an AI-powered, video-centric knowledge capturing and learning platform that bridges the skills gap in the manufacturing, service, and construction industries. DeepHow streamlines know-how capture using AI workflow indexing and segmentation at one-tenth the time of traditional video-editing approaches, and powers knowledge transfer with smart, how-to training videos that have been shown to boost employee performance by 25 percent. For more information, visit deephow.com.

DeepHow’s AI platform enables manufacturers and electrical contractors to quickly and efficiently capture, manage, and disseminate skills, knowledge, and know-how to their workers. (PRNewsfoto/DeepHow Corporation) (PRNewswire)

