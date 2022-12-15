CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpediMed Limited (ASX: IPD) is pleased to announce a poster showing that breast cancer patients receiving early detection of lymphedema using ImpediMed's L-Dex® technology and intervention had statistically higher rates of lymphedema progression-free survival through three years compared to using tape measure was presented at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium on December 6-10, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.

New Data Presented at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Shows Early Detection using L-Dex and Intervention Improves Lymphedema Progression-Free Survival (PRNewswire)

L-Dex monitoring with intervention translated into lower risk of chronic breast cancer-related lymphedema

The poster, titled "Bioimpedance spectroscopy monitoring reduces long-term clinical lymphedema risk" includes a Kaplan-Meier analysis of data from the PREVENT Trial to assess lymphedema progression-free survival in breast cancer patients who triggered for subclinical lymphedema and received intervention (n=209). The analysis showed that there were statistically higher rates of lymphedema progression-free survival in patients screened for subclinical lymphedema using L-Dex compared to using tape measure, p = 0.021.

"L-Dex monitoring for subclinical lymphedema with subsequent intervention translated into significantly lower risk of chronic lymphedema in breast cancer patients compared to monitoring with tape measure and intervention," commented Dr. Chirag Shah, Director of Breast Radiation Oncology and Director of Clinical Research in the Department of Radiation Oncology at Cleveland Clinic, co-investigator of the PREVENT Trial, lead author on the poster, and scientific adviser to ImpediMed.

He continued, "Chronic lymphedema is a serious side effect of breast cancer treatment that dramatically impacts patients' quality of life in survivorship. The results of this poster further reinforce the need for long-term monitoring of breast cancer patients for subclinical lymphedema following cancer treatment since progression to chronic lymphedema occurred throughout the three-year follow-up period."

The primary aim of the PREVENT Trial was published in January 2022 and demonstrated that patients with early detection using L-Dex and at-home intervention with compression garments resulted in a 7.9% rate of chronic lymphedema compared to a 19.2% rate of chronic lymphedema using tape measure. The difference is statistically significant (p=0.016) as well as being clinically significant for patients and clinicians. This represents an absolute reduction of 11.3% and relative reduction of 59% in lymphedema progression at three years.

The primary aim paper also included a risk-adjusted analysis, which showed a significantly consistent benefit of L-Dex monitoring in a large group of patients with key risk factors for breast cancer-related lymphedema including body weight, stage of cancer, type of cancer surgery, lymph node dissection, chemotherapy, and radiation (odds ratios: 0.23-0.39). Today, L-Dex is the only non-invasive, reliable, validated tool to help clinicians identify subclinical lymphedema. Monitoring L-Dex scores allows clinicians across multiple specialties to provide individualized, proactive care that can help improve patient outcomes.

To learn more about the PREVENT Trial, visit www.impedimed.com/stopping-lymphedema-starts-with-prevent/.

About Lymphedema

Lymphedema is a side effect of cancer treatment. It currently affects about 1-in-3 patients who have undergone surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy, each of which may compromise the lymphatic system. Lymphedema is characterized by abnormal swelling that generally occurs in one of the arms or legs, and sometimes both arms and both legs. Patients with lymphedema also have a greater risk of getting infections. Cuts or small breaks in the skin can lead to serious complications and hospitalizations. Currently, no cure for lymphedema exists. By the time patients experience swelling, the condition is typically irreversible. However, extensive research indicates that prevention is possible if lymphedema is caught early and ImpediMed's L-Dex technology, which is available on the SOZO® Digital Health Platform, has the most extensive evidence of efficacy for early detection.

For more information, visit preventlymphedema.com.

About ImpediMed

Founded and headquartered in Brisbane, Australia with US and European operations, ImpediMed is a medical software technology company that non-invasively measures, monitors, and manages fluid status and tissue composition using bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS). ImpediMed produces a family of FDA cleared and CE Marked medical devices, including the SOZO® Digital Health Platform for multiple indications including heart failure, protein calorie malnutrition and lymphedema, sold in select markets globally.

For more information, visit impedimed.com.

Media Contact: info@impedimed.com

impedimed.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ImpediMed