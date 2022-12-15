NioCorp Reports Voting Results From The Election Of Directors At Its 2022 Annual General Meeting

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF) announces the details of the voting results from the election of directors at its 2022 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"), held on December 15, 2022 in Denver, CO.

At the AGM, the following seven nominees were elected as Directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the voting were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Mark A. Smith 53,635,875 97.32 % 1,475,510 2.68 % Michael J. Morris 53,770,413 97.57 % 1,340,972 2.43 % David C. Beling 51,810,571 94.01 % 3,300,814 5.99 % Anna Castner Wightman 51,727,409 93.86 % 3,383,977 6.14 % Nilsa Guerrero-Mahon 53,879,306 97.76 % 1,232,079 2.24 % Fernanda Reda Fenga Viana Klamas 53,776,778 97.58 % 1,334,607 2.42 % Peter Oliver 54,035,162 98.05 % 1,076,224 1.95 %

Shareholders also voted in favor of: (i) setting the number of directors for the ensuing year at seven; (ii) re-appointing BDO USA, LLP as auditors of the Company; (iii) the approval, on a nonbinding, advisory basis, of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers; and (iv) on a nonbinding, advisory basis, the option of "EVERY YEAR" as the preferred frequency with which the Company should conduct future shareholder advisory votes to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a critical minerals project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. The Company also is evaluating the potential to produce several rare earths from the Project. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a specialty metal material that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various lightweight alloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as Neodymium, Praseodymium, Terbium, and Dysprosium are critical to the making of Neodymium-Iron-Boron ("NdFeB") magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications.

