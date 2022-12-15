Retro Stage Launches Christmas Collection to Help Brighten Up the Holiday Season

MONTEREY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to Christmas has begun. Retro Stage has the perfect gift for everyone this holiday season: an exclusive Christmas-themed collection of nearly 350 items, ranging from an assortment of Christmas-themed clothing to shoes and accessories. This grand collection, which highlights a fusion of festive colors and classic silhouettes exclusive to Retro Stage, is meant to inspire customers with Christmas dress-up ideas while adding a touch of retro fun to this lively holiday.

Retro Stage Brightens Up the Holiday Season with the Launch of Christmas Collection. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to present our Christmas collection as a special gift and would like to invite everyone to join us in celebrating the end of another wonderful year," said the Retro Stage team. "With a wide selection of stylish and timeless pieces, this collection is sure to bring joy and excitement to the festive season, and it is also an excellent choice to find the perfect gifts for yourself and your loved ones."

Retro Stage has been a go-to for high-quality and vintage-inspired styles since its inception. The brand's mission has always been to help customers find happiness, confidence, and individuality through retro styles. Thanks to an excellent design team, their products have quickly won the favor of consumers with their unique tailoring and classic aesthetics that are paired with vibrant, colorful patterns. Whether the goal is to embody a flapper adorned with tassels and feathers, a gorgeous New Look model, or an elegant pencil skirt-loving socialite, anyone can become one of these unforgettable protagonists with the help of Retro Stage. Besides taking inspiration from vintage design, they also hope to explore the vitality of these aesthetics by creating their own definition of modern artistic fashion that inspires women to pursue beauty through greater self-understanding. And the Christmas collection is a shining example of this commitment.

For Retro Stage, this has been a prosperous year full of accolades and growth. From the launch of new products to the expansion into new markets, from upgrading the shopping service to strengthening the after-sales service, the brand has achieved great success in all of its endeavors. To celebrate this success and to cater to holiday shoppers, they have decided to launch the Christmas collection early and kick off a sale featuring discounts of up to 50%. Whether shoppers are looking for unique, memorable gifts for loved ones or looking for something to wear while welcoming the New Year, the Christmas collection is here to meet their needs. Here, Retro Stage has also provided some exclusive ideas for Christmas dress-up looks in an effort to inspire customers and help them look their best at any holiday event.

When it comes to Christmas looks, there's nothing more classic than dressing up as Santa Claus. This look is not only festive but also incredibly simple. All it needs is a 1950s-style Red Plush Christmas Dress, which features soft and plush fabric interwoven with sparkling silver threads. And the fuzzy white trim around the collar, cuffs, and hem, paired with a waist-defining white belt, is the perfect finishing touch, adding just a hint of sophistication. For those who want to finish off their look in stylish luxury, a pair of Short Plush High Heel Shoes can act as the perfect complement.

Whether people are dressing up for a holiday party or a family photo shoot, they can never go wrong with a sparkly Christmas elf look. To achieve this look, start with a Green Christmas Furry Strap Dress. This fun dress features a dark green bodice with a white faux fur trim, a full skirt with a color gradient, and wintry snowflake patterns, making it perfect for getting into the holiday spirit. It can even be paired with a Red Antlers Wool Beret and White Furry Chunky Heel Short Boots to tie the wearer's whole lively and lovely Christmas elf look together, making them stand out from the rest of the elves.

For those who love the winter season, it's the perfect time to dress up as a magical ice queen. In fact, even just a Blue Snowflake Bow Swing Dress is enough to bring this look to fruition. It features a blue base fabric adorned with a snowflake print and a matching white bow sash. The blue color is both eye-catching and complementary to the beauty of fallen snow, making the wearer feel like the queen of a winter wonderland. The crisp white snowflake print is wonderfully festive and exudes elegance, and an added Blue Snowflake Fringe Scarf can help the wearer keep warm on a cold winter night.

These highlighted clothes and accessories are just the beginning of what the Christmas collection has to offer. Visit https://www.retro-stage.com/ for a wider selection of Christmas-themed items and outfit inspiration. In addition, customers can use the discount code XMAS50 at checkout to receive 50% off on three dresses and XMAS25 to receive 25% off on two dresses. This season, Retro Stage is here to spread joy, celebrate unity, and give everyone a stress-free holiday with unique and stylish gift options.

About Retro Stage

Retro Stage is a popular vintage fashion brand featuring classic clothing and accessories inspired by the 1920s, 1950s, and 1960s. As a vintage style pioneer, Retro Stage is more than a brand; it's also a way of life that helps every customer explore the history of fashion with chic and glamorous retro style. "Beauty never fades," the Retro Stage team said, "All we want to do is encourage women to seek out a better life for themselves and confidently embrace their natural beauty."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Retro Stage