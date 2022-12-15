Skyservice Business Aviation Receives TCCA, FAA, & EASA Supplemental Type Certificate Approval for Satcom's Plane Simple™ KU Band Installations

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Skyservice™ Business Aviation ("Skyservice"), a North American leader in business aviation, announced it has received Transport Canada (TCCA), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) supplemental type certification (STC) approval for the integration of Satcom Direct Plane Simple™ Ku-band Tail Mounted Antenna (TMA) systems. The newly certified integration is available on Bombardier Challenger 604/605/650 and Global Express/XRS/5000/6000 series aircraft models.

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. For over 36 years, our skilled maintenance teams have been providing Airframe Maintenance, AOG support, Non-Destructive testing, Avionics, Pre-Purchase Inspections, Interior Refurbishment, Exterior Paint, Aircraft Parts, and Repair and more, to both Canadian and International clients. Our services also include FBO, Aircraft Management, Charter & Sales. (CNW Group/Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON) (PRNewswire)

Satcom Direct Plane Simple™ terminals are powered by the Intelsat FlexExec high throughput, satellite constellation, facilitating consistent, reliable inflight connectivity globally. Designed exclusively for business aviation, the Plane Simple terminal consists of just two-line replaceable units, the antenna and the SD modem unit, and when combined with the dedicated Intelsat FlexExec business aviation network, simplifies high-speed data access for more corporate and private aircraft owners worldwide.

"Skyservice manages one of the largest fleets of Bombardier aircraft in Canada and is also an authorized service center and warranty dealer facility for Bombardier," commented Benjamin Murray, president and CEO, Skyservice. "We are thrilled to be able to provide innovative, best-in-class avionic solutions to our clients and customers from around the world."

Michael Skou Christensen, chief commercial officer Satcom Direct adds, "This is a whole new class of antenna hardware, and we're delighted customers will have access to it through Skyservice STCs. Once installed the powerful Plane Simple terminal gives our customers greater flexibility, cost-effective connectivity options, and supports simplified upgrade paths."

For more information on installation of the Satcom Direct Plane Simple antenna installation kit, please visit Skyservice.com or call 1-888-759-7591 to speak with a Maintenance Avionics representative.

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Celebrating its 36th successful year, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, outstanding fixed base operation facilities, first-class aircraft management, charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and beyond. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON