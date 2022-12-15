TerraZero Technologies, Inc. Presented at the Immerse Global Summit in Miami Florida

The Conference Gave a Platform to Companies from Microsoft to AWS, Meta and Companies like TerraZero Technologies Shaping the Future of Interactive, Gamification and Metaverse

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated Metaverse technology company, recently presented at the Immerse Global Summit in Miami, Florida.

Featuring content from the last year of activations across multiple Metaverse worlds, TerraZero spoke to the impact interactive, experiential and Metaverse technologies have for enterprise businesses looking to engage with their audiences in new ways, particularly through gamification. In a time where many converge blockchain, Metaverse and crypto together in an exclusive way, TerraZero's presentation shed a light on how enterprise businesses can safely activate in the Metaverse in a way that will adhere to their corporate standards across IT and legal.

"It has been fantastic to see our clients embrace the Metaverse in such a robust way," says TerraZero CEO Dan Reitzik. "And then to see so many companies like TerraZero sharing stages with companies like AWS, Microsoft, and schools like NYU and Harvard… It shows mass adoption and incredible thought leadership. So many headlines have called these technologies 'emerging' or 'nascent' this year, but we're seeing the industry come alive in real time. Immerse is the perfect place to learn about how a company can completely transform the way in which they engage with their customers using innovative technologies, and we're happy to lend our experiences to embolden that transformation."

To learn more about TerraZero's products, services, and in-house studio, go online to terrazero.com or reach out directly at hello@terrazero.com.

About TerraZero Technologies Inc.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero") is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. The Company's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise- level businesses, Metaverse platforms, and web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavors together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the Metaverse ecosystem. The Company's businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) Immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) infrastructure. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit www.terrazero.com or contact hello@terrazero.com.

