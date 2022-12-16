The Independence Fund Provides 200 Veterans with Care Packages at Local VA Clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, December 15, The Independence Fund, in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank, provided more than 200 Veterans and their families with care packages through a no-contact drive-thru at the Charlotte Veterans Affairs Health Care Center as part of the ongoing Independence@Home program.

Volunteers provided boxes of food including hams and fresh produce, as well as toys for the children of Veterans to event attendees. Additionally. The 200 Veterans received a warm lunch provided by Hungry Heroes food truck.

Ongoing inflation, including November's 7.1% increase, paired with an expected 16% increase in the cost of utilities this winter, has meant that Veterans facing food insecurity and financial crises have had a tougher battle than ever.

"Nearly all Americans are feeling the effects of the ongoing inflation and economic stress, but for Veterans who have already sacrificed in grave and significant ways for our country, the tension is untenable," says CEO of The Independence Fund, Sarah Verardo. "We are so proud that our Independence@Home program, alongside our partner organizations and volunteers, has provided help and support to more than 6,760 Veterans and their families. It's a tangible way that we can give back to those who have given so much to us."

The Independence@Home program was launched by The Independence Fund in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to directly support catastrophically disabled Veterans, Caregivers, and families. Since its launch, Independence@Home has become a permanent service of The Independence Fund, providing assistance with emergent needs such as housing costs, utilities, childcare, WiFi, groceries, and more

The Independence Fund has been honored to serve at-risk Veterans and their families in the Charlotte area by providing no-contact food and supply delivery with the assistance of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina since May 2020. Alongside dedicated volunteers and supporters, The Independence Fund maximizes its impact in the Charlotte area with the Feeding Independence Third Thursday series. Cleaning supplies and food will be packaged as part of The Independence Fund's Independence@Home program.

Founded in 2007, The Independence Fund (501c3) is committed to serving the Warfighter Community by providing innovative programs and services to support the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual independence of our servicemembers, combat Veterans, their caregivers, families, and those allies who served in combat alongside our troops, through innovative mobility and adaptive technologies and therapies for combat veterans; suicide prevention; caregiver and family support; and Veteran advocacy with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, other government agencies, federal and state legislators, and other partners. The Independence Fund believes in fairness and equality for all Veterans and families irrespective of race, gender, religion, and sexual orientation, and will continue to uphold these American values.

