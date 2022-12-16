Strong interest in Scania's regional battery electric vehicles

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania introduced battery electric vehicles for regional transport in June 2022. Currently the orders have reached 640, and the company sees a clear momentum for electric vehicles.

After the introduction of battery electric regional transport vehicles seven months ago, Scania sees a strongly rising interest in these solutions: "We know that with our wide range of electrified vehicles, we can offer sustainable zero-emission solutions for our customers. The number of orders are a sign that the market is becoming more than ready to take on electrification," says Fredrik Allard, Head of Electrification, Scania.



With 640 orders to date and counting for the electric regional trucks, it is clear that they are part of solutions that contain all the capabilities a transport industry longing for electrification is asking for. The 624 kWh of batteries installed means Scania provides for a major shift in electric trucks and their operability in regional operations.

"The amount of electric trucks in this segment ordered to date exceeds our expectations. We see that there are close to 140 customers several different customers that have begun to transit their fleet to electric, from all over Europe and even Mexico. Some have ordered more than 40 electric vehicles each," Allard continues.

Italian transport company Gruber Logistics, a pioneer in digitalisation, and has placed an order of nearly 30 electric trucks at once: "Scania has thoroughly analysed our transport operations. They offered a complete solution, including charging, that perfectly suits our needs in a way we think a competitor could never do. These regional trucks are just the beginning. We will go with Scania until all of our transports are electrified," says Andrea Condotta, Public Affairs & Innovation Manager, Gruber Logistics.



The introduction of regional battery electric vehicles was a major milestone for Scania and its partners, with an increase of range in every dimension. This offers new opportunities for a vast selection of customers and the whole transport ecosystem. Production of the regional trucks will begin in Q4 2023.

