RE/MAX® Announces Exclusive Partnership with Buffini & Company, Introduces 100 Days to Greatness® Educational Course to Affiliates in Brazil

New real estate training program is now available to RE/MAX affiliates outside the U.S. and Canada

DENVER, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC announced today an exclusive pilot partnership with business-building specialist Buffini & Company, offering an expanded version of the 100 Days to Greatness training program to RE/MAX affiliates in Brazil. As part of this pilot program, the course has been translated into Portuguese for network members in Brazil.

The 14-week program was developed by real estate leader Brian Buffini and has been recently expanded to primarily help new and incoming agents build long-term success as well as provide existing agents with resources to revitalize their businesses. According to Buffini & Company, more than 66,000 real estate agents across various brands and brokerages have enrolled in 100 Days to Greatness and agents who have completed the new version of the course average seven transactions and earn $75,500 in income in the United States.

"According to the National Association of REALTORS®, an overwhelming majority of new real estate agents don't have their license after just five years, so as a business designed to help build businesses, we wanted to expand access to this one-of-a-kind training course so RE/MAX agents around the world can continue to excel and have the greatest chances for long-term success," said Shawna Gilbert, Senior Vice President of Global Development. "RE/MAX Brazil is one of the largest regions in the RE/MAX network, so we're excited to see the impact of this program there as we consider expanding access to this exclusive partnership."

The course includes 21 modules of video training filled with strategies, tactics and action steps to help agents build a strong business. RE/MAX affiliates in Brazil will also have access to Buffini & Company's Online Resource Center packed with dialogues, real-world role plays, support videos and other helpful resources.

"We're thrilled to launch this pilot program with RE/MAX and their network of highly productive agents," said Buffini & Company's Founder and Chairman, Brian Buffini. "The more places this program reaches, the more people we impact, whether it be from the point of view of the entrepreneur, or homebuyer or seller benefiting from the agent's services."

Buffini's training and events have been accessed by millions of people worldwide. RE/MAX of Southern Africa, recent repeat winners of the International Mentors of the Year award presented by Buffini & Company, was the first region outside North America to offer the original course to its associates in 2008. Since then, over 3,000 agents within the region have completed the training. RE/MAX of Argentina was also previously awarded the International Mentor of the Year award and the region has been offering Buffini's training since 2016.

"It's a foundational truth that excellence and knowledge go hand in hand with results," said Peixoto Accyoli, Chief Executive Officer, RE/MAX Brazil. "This partnership is of great strategic importance to us, and we're excited to be able to offer RE/MAX agents in Brazil this unique opportunity. This is, undoubtedly, another visionary initiative from our parent company that deserves our applause."

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company's comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 41 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. To learn more about Buffini & Company, visit buffiniandcompany.com.

