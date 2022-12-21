Andreozzi + Foote files lawsuit against Gettysburg Area School District and Adams County for child sexual abuse by a former District teacher and County employee

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 21, 2022, Andreozzi + Foote filed a lawsuit against the Gettysburg Area School District and Adams County Children and Youth Services for a former student who was sexually abused by former teacher and former CYS employee, Vincent Marfia. The lawsuit accuses the Gettysburg Area School District and Adams County of failing to protect the student from Marfia. The lawsuit alleges the School District and Adams County knew Marfia had a history of inappropriate relationships with children by the time the student was sexually abused.

View the Lawsuit Against Adams County and Gettysburg Area School District.

Andreozzi + Foote's lawsuit alleges the District violated Title IX of the Educational Amendments of 1972. The lawsuit also says the School District and Adams County violated Pennsylvania state law. The lawsuit alleges the District and Adams County could have stopped Marfia and prevented the years of abuse suffered by the child. The School District and CYS are alleged to have allowed Marfia's known inappropriate behavior with children.

Authorities arrested Marfia in April 2020. Marfia pled guilty on April 4, 2022 to corruption of minors related to the allegations involving the student.

Marfia's years of sexual abuse had a devastating impact on the child. Andreozzi + Foote's lawsuit seeks damages from the District and Adams County for Marfia's sexual abuse.

