ATI Physical Therapy Names Healthcare Partnerships Leader Scott Gregerson as Chief Growth Officer

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP), the largest single-branded outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, today announced that Scott Gregerson will join ATI as its new Chief Growth Officer beginning Jan. 3. Gregerson brings two decades of experience as a healthcare executive to ATI, including several roles leading business development and strategic partnerships for large care systems.

"When we look at the future of growth at ATI, continuing to partner and innovate across the healthcare landscape will be an essential component of our success," said ATI Chief Executive Officer Sharon Vitti. "Throughout his 20 years in healthcare, Scott has demonstrated a consistent record of identifying, negotiating and forging the kind of strategic partnerships that we must further leverage at ATI in the years ahead."

"I am humbled and honored to be joining the ATI family," Gregerson said. "Sharon and the team are deeply committed to evolving and building the partnerships that will be a hallmark of the musculoskeletal space for years to come. I am excited to help further extend ATI's reach as an industry leader in the MSK health ecosystem and extending access to ATI's outstanding care across communities."

As CGO, Gregerson will lead growth initiatives across business development, mergers and acquisitions, sales, marketing, real estate, and other potential future growth opportunities.

"As the calendar turns to 2023, I am eager to get moving and Scott represents the last member of our executive team rebuild," Vitti said. "We now have the senior leadership group with the skills and expertise aligned to our strategic focus as a business, and we welcome Scott to the team."

Over the last decade, Gregerson has held executive leadership positions at Envison Healthcare, Epic Care, Stanford Healthcare and ValleyCare Health. In these chief-executive, presidential and vice-presidential roles he developed and led strategic business development and growth, often connecting large-scale provider groups with hospital and health systems. His prior experience also includes healthcare leadership positions at Fresenius Medical Care (Chicago), Doctors Community Hospital (Lanham, MD) and Sonoma Valley Hospital (Sonoma, Calif).

Gregerson holds a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara and a juris doctor degree from Washington and Lee University School of Law.

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in our more than 900 locations in 25 states. With outcomes from more than 2.5 million unique patient cases, ATI is making strides in the industry by setting quality standards designed to deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues. ATI's offerings span across a broad spectrum for MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

