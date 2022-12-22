Bausch + Lomb Amends CEO Separation Agreement

VAUGHAN, ON, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb" or the "Company"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced that the Company and its CEO, Joseph C. Papa, have entered into an Amended and Restated Separation Agreement (the "Amended Separation Agreement"), pursuant to which Mr. Papa has agreed to continue serving as CEO until at least March 4, 2023 and lasting until such date as the Board of Directors of the Company determines in its discretion or his successor is appointed, but no later than June 30, 2023. The Amended Separation Agreement also made certain changes to Mr. Papa's compensation in connection with his separation from the Company.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with more than 12,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

