Senstar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video, and access control security products and solutions, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Management will hold an investors' conference call later today (at 10 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Business Highlights (all comparisons are for Q3 2022 versus Q3 2021):

Third quarter revenue was $9.7 million compared with $9.3 million .

Net income from continuing operations was $1.2 million compared to $44,000 .

EBITDA from continuing operations was $1.5 million compared with $1.1 million .

Cash and cash equivalents of $15.2 million , or $0.65 per share, and zero debt as of September 30, 2022 .

Mr.Dror Sharon, Chief Executive Officer of Senstar Technologies, stated, "Third quarter revenue of $9.7 million was up 5% over the year ago quarter, and our bookings were particularly strong compared to last year, despite longer sales cycles across the industry. Strength in our Canadian and European businesses is balancing contract award delays for government projects in the U.S. and in Asia Pacific due to prolonged lockdowns related to COVID. Importantly, projects have been postponed and not cancelled, and we are optimistic about the opportunities in our pipeline. We have a strong backlog that we expect to deliver over the next 12 months and are in negotiations for several larger projects that we expect to close in the coming months."

Third Quarter 2022 Results Summary

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $9.7 million, an increase of 5.1% compared with $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter gross profit was $6.0 million, or 61.1% of revenue, compared with $5.6 million, or 60.7% of revenue. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to a shift in the mix of products sold during the quarter.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were $4.82 million, essentially flat compared to $4.85 million in the prior year's third quarter.

Operating income was $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Financial income was $0.2 million compared to financial expense of ($0.4) million in the third quarter of 2021.

Income from continuing operations was $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $44,000 in the year-ago quarter.

Net income in the third quarter of 2022 was $1.3 million or $0.06 per share compared to a net loss of ($0.2) million, or ($0.01) per share in the third quarter of last year. Our net loss in the 2021 period includes a net loss from discontinued operations of ($0.3) million.

EBITDA from continuing operations for the third quarter was $1.5 million versus $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of September 30, 2022, were $15.2 million, or $0.65 per share, compared with $26.4 million, or $1.13 per share, at December 31, 2021. The decline in cash and cash equivalents reflects the significant reduction in other accounts payable and accrued expenses and increased inventories and accounts receivable.

About Senstar Technologies

With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors , buried sensors , and above ground sensors ), intelligent video-management , video analytics , and access control , Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus in utilities , logistics , correction facilities , and energy markets.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents the Non-GAAP presentation of EBITDA. This non-GAAP measure is not in accordance with, nor is it a substitute for, a GAAP measure. The Company uses EBITDA to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. A number of these risks and other factors that might cause differences, some of which could be material, along with additional discussion of forward-looking statements, are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general.

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021 % change

2022

2021 % change Revenue 9,739

9,263 5

25,648

25,905 (1) Cost of revenue 3,789

3,636 4

9,756

9,161 6



















Gross profit 5,950

5,627 6

15,892

16,744 (5) Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 1,033

814 27

3,215

2,797 15 Selling and marketing 2,152

2,352 (9)

6,671

6,933 (4) General and administrative 1,633

1,682 (3)

5,439

4,690 16 Total operating expenses 4,818

4,848 (1)

15,325

14,420 6



















Operating income (loss) 1,132

779



567

2,324

Financial expenses, net 212

(416)



(136)

(619)





















Income (loss) before income taxes 1,344

363



431

1,705





















Income tax benefits (taxes on income) (97)

(319)



147

(1,724)





















Income (loss) from continuing operations 1,247

44



578

(19)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net 66

(266)



(198)

9,616





















Net income (loss) attributable to Senstar's shareholders 1,313

(222)



380

9,597









































Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share from continuing operations $0.06

$0.00



$0.03

$0.00

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share from discontinued operations, net -

($0.01)



($0.01)

$0.41





















Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $0.06

($0.01)



$0.02

$0.41





























































Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 23,309,987

23,215,309



23,307,331

23,182,404





















Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 23,309,987

23,215,309



23,309,964

23,182,404















































SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)













Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,,



2022 %

2021 %



2022 %

2021 %





















Gross margin 61.1

60.7



62.0

64.6

Research and development, net as a % of revenues 10.6

8.8



12.5

10.8

Selling and marketing as a % of revenues 22.1

25.4



26.0

26.8

General and administrative as a % of revenues 16.8

18.2



21.2

18.1

Operating margin 11.6

8.4



2.2

9.0

Net margin from continuing operations 12.8

0.5



2.3

-



SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATION TO INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATION

(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021



2022

2021

















GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations 1,247

44



578

(19) Less:















Financial income (expenses), net 212

(416)



(136)

(619) Income tax benefits (taxes on income) (97)

(319)



147

(1,724) Depreciation and amortization (344)

(350)



(1,104)

(978) EBITDA from continuing operations 1,476

1,129



1,671

3,302

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



September 30,

December 31,

2022

2021 CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $15,190

$26,397 Restricted cash and deposits 23

6 Trade receivables, net 8,880

7,723 Unbilled accounts receivable -

26 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,737

2,010 Inventories 7,704

5,751







Total current assets 33,534

41,913







LONG TERM ASSETS:













Deferred tax assets 551

502 Operating lease right-of-use assets 934

1,228







Total long-term assets 1,485

1,730







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 1,719

2,109







INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 1,346

2,186







GOODWILL 10,736

11,449







Total assets $48,820

$59,387

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



September 30,

December 31,

2022

2021







CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Trade payables $2,370

$2,710 Customer advances 228

390 Deferred revenues 2,597

2,704 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,040

13,203 Short-term operating lease liabilities 244

276







Total current liabilities 11,479

19,283







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Deferred revenues 1,367

1,690 Deferred tax liabilities 789

899 Accrued severance pay 459

523 Long-term operating lease liabilities 722

969 Other long-term liabilities 221

266







Total long-term liabilities 3,558

4,347







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Share Capital: Ordinary shares of NIS 1 par value -







Authorized: 39,748,000 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31,

2021; Issued and outstanding: 23,309,987 shares at September 30, 2021 and

23,301,653 shares at December 31, 2021 6,799

6,796 Additional paid-in capital 30,486

30,394 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,275)

1,222 Foreign currency translation adjustments (stand-alone financial statements) 9,735

9,687 Accumulated deficit (11,962)

(12,342)







TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 33,783

35,757







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $48,820

$59,387











