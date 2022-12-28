Dermsilk.com Helps Provide Empowering Care with Donation to Downtown Women's Center in Los Angeles, California

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermsilk.com, a leading retailer of premium skin care products headquartered in Los Angeles, California, announced today that they've teamed up with the Downtown Women's Center (DWC) a transformational women's empowerment organization focused exclusively on serving and empowering women experiencing homelessness and formerly homeless women.

Dermsilk.com donated over $12,000 worth of skin care products to serve as holiday gifts for the women who live in the 119 units of permanent supportive housing in Los Angeles.

"We found out about DWC through friends of our family and we were truly moved by their founder's story. Additionally, they're the only women's organization we've ever heard of that seeks to help unaccompanied women over the age of 55 in the Southern California region," said Alex Nazarian, CEO and Co-Founder of Dermsilk.com. "We wanted to give back to our community in a meaningful way that only our business was positioned to do, donating to DWC was a great way to help us achieve that goal."

The donation of leading skincare products included brands Dermsilk.com stocks like Obagi, Neocutis, SkinMedica, Sentéand Elta MD all of whom helped make this donation possible. "Having access to products like these, to practice the ritual of self-care, is a truly powerful gift that aligns perfectly with our mission at DWC: getting all women in Los Angeles on a path to personal stability," said Jessica Suarez, Donor Relations Manager at DWC.

About Dermsilk.com —Dermsilk.com is a leading retailer for luxury brand skincare products with a focus on helping women enhance their pure, natural beauty. They are headquartered in Los Angeles, California and deliver their products to an active global base of over 1 million current and past customers.

