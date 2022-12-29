GNCO, Inc. Acquires FMH Material Handling Solutions

Transaction marks ongoing west expansion for GNCO, Inc.

DENVER, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FMH Material Handling Solutions has been acquired by GNCO, Inc. effective January 1, 2023.

FMH Material Handling Solutions is a business with a long history of success. We are excited to be part of its future growth story. This acquisition will make us a stronger, more diversified company geographically and strengthens our OEM partnerships" says

Matt Adams

, President at GNCO, Inc.

FMH will remain under local management and committed to its vendors, suppliers, and customers within Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. GNCO is committed to supporting the continued growth of FMH by providing resources and hiring top talent in the area for technicians, parts, and sales personnel.

About GNCO, Inc.: GNCO is the parent corporation of several material handling companies across the United States. Each business within the GNCO family is independently operated and has separate product offerings. Our operating companies deliver safe, high-quality industrial products and services to meet our customers' needs. Our synergy and expertise enable our operating companies to be the best equipment distribution suppliers of choice. Stay up to date with GNCO by following us on LinkedIn.

About FMH Material Handling: FMH Material Handling Solutions is an authorized multi-brand dealership serving the Albuquerque, NM, Denver, CO, and El Paso, TX, areas. FMH offers a full line of material handling products including new, used, and rental forklifts, pallet jacks, loading dock equipment, shelving, and pallet racks to handle all your material handling needs.

