Nonprofit Credit Counselor MMI Recognized as Global Trailblazer in Community Disaster Recovery Along with Three Awards from Industry Association

"Our reward comes in seeing the relief people feel when they reach out for help, dig out of debt and achieve their financial goals. It's the cherry on top to be recognized for the work we do from prestigious organizations such as BAI and the NFCC" – Jim Triggs, President & CEO, MMI

STAFFORD, Texas, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Money Management International (MMI) is honored to be recognized on the global stage for its work helping consumers on their path to financial wellness, both from a BAI Global Innovation Award and the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) Awards of Excellence.

2022 Awards:

BAI Global Innovation Award in Community Disaster Recovery

NFCC Certified Housing Counselor of the Year Award

NFCC Financial Educator of the Year Award

NFCC Brighter Financial Future Award

BAI, a nonprofit independent organization that delivers the most actionable insights in financial services, has named MMI the 2022 Global Innovation Award Winner in Community Disaster Recovery for Project Porchlight, a free program for survivors of natural disasters designed to help them understand their options, navigate bureaucratic processes, and recover as quickly as possible.

"To be recognized by BAI, led by President and CEO Debbie Bianucci, is a true honor because we know the decision came from a distinguished panel of independent judges from around the world who are at the forefront of innovation in the financial services sector," said Jim Triggs, President and CEO of MMI. "We are so proud of Project Porchlight because it allows us to help people in one of the most dire moments of need, following a natural disaster."

MMI also congratulates Mark McBride for winning the NFCC's 2022 Certified Housing Counselor of the Year Award. McBride is one of MMI's most tenured housing counselors with over thirty years of experience helping clients overcome financial challenges. Through MMI's credit education collaboration with Soldier On, Mark works to decrease veteran homelessness and improve the lives of veterans by stabilizing their housing and improving financial wellness.

Additionally, MMI is pleased to congratulate Beatriz Juliao-Mauersberg for winning the NFCC's 2022 Financial Educator of the Year Award. As a financial wellness program manager at MMI, Juliao-Mauersberg is responsible for assessing the money management needs of the Hispanic/Latino Community throughout Metro Atlanta and across the country. She identifies and responds to those needs through the financial counseling and education resources of MMI and in collaboration with partner organizations.

Lastly, MMI is proud to present Johnika Dreher, winner of the NFCC's 2022 Brighter Financial Future Award. As a client of MMI, Dreher successfully paid off over $70,000 through MMI's debt management plan and subsequently volunteered as an MMI Peer Advocate, inspiring others to pull themselves out of debt and towards a brighter financial future.

Last year, MMI helped over 52,000 households repay nearly $242MM in debt.

"Our reward comes in seeing the relief people feel when they reach out for help, dig out of debt and achieve their financial goals. It's the cherry on top to be recognized for the work we do from prestigious organizations such as BAI and the NFCC," added Triggs.

About the BAI Global Innovation Awards

Now in its 12th year, the BAI Global Innovation Awards is the financial services industry's leading innovation honor, celebrating organizational achievements, such as pursuing bold solutions for leveraging customer insights; implementing new powerful technologies; or improving the lives of employees, customers, clients and/or communities. Collectively, the winners represent outstanding contributions by teams, individuals and business lines and provide inspiration from around the world.

About the NFCC

Founded in 1951, the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) is the oldest nonprofit dedicated to improving people's financial well-being. With 1,215 NFCC Certified Credit Counselors serving 50 states and all U.S. territories, NFCC Certified Credit Counselors are financial advocates, empowering millions of consumers to take charge of their finances through one-on-one financial reviews that address credit card debt, student loans, housing decisions, and overall money management.

About MMI

Money Management International (MMI) is changing how America overcomes financial challenges. MMI helps create, restore, and maintain a life of financial wellness through empowered choices. For over 60 years, our clients have achieved financial confidence through nonprofit programs that educate, motivate, and liberate. MMI inspires action by delivering expert professional guidance and timely solutions aligned with our client's goals. Experiencing a financial challenge? Find your solution 24/7 at 866.864.8995 and MoneyManagement.org.

For reporters looking to interview real people for stories, MMI has created a group of nearly 200 clients from across the country who are willing to share their experiences with the media, in the hopes of helping others challenged with debt. Our peer advocates have paid off over $9 million of debt and now serve as MMI ambassadors. Hear from them on MMI's podcast, Long Story $hort.

To schedule an interview with Jim Triggs and any of our MMI Peer Advocates, including Johnika Dreher, please contact:

Thomas Nitzsche, 404.490.2227, Thomas.Nitzsche@MoneyManagement.org

View original content:

SOURCE Money Management International