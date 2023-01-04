The All-New OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is an Audiophile's Dream Thanks to Collaborations with Dynaudio

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand OnePlus is on a mission to provide high-quality audio through its flagship wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. Equipped with exciting new features, the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are set to deliver a rich and natural sound that is tailor-fit for its users, thanks to its unique partnerships with Danish loudspeaker manufacturer Dynaudio.

Co-created with Dynaudio to build the best-in-class audio quality (PRNewswire)

"Dynaudio has years of experience producing exceptional sound quality," said Kinder Liu, President of OnePlus. "It's a pleasure for us to co-create the Dynaudio, this partnership helps fulfil our goal of bringing an immersive audio experience to our users."

In collaboration with Dynaudio, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 holds the key to unlocking pure harmony. Built into the buds is the MelodyBoost™ Dual Drivers co-created with Dynaudio, a sophisticated technology derived from premium speakers. This powerful technology is installed and compacted into the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to produce the same deep thumping bass, sans the rumbling and crisp vocals.

The 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter deliver front row sound. The 11mm driver focuses on dealing with the low frequency for deeper, fuller, more textured and dynamic bass, while the 6mm driver delivers a wider range of sound and pure clear vocals. The coaxial dual driver system of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Series is able to handle the high and low frequencies with ease. Hear music the way it sounded in the studio – in all its nuances, free from any distortions.

The dome of the woofer is equipped with a crystal polymer diaphragm and a separate dome and edge design to improve the connection between the low and mid frequencies and the high frequencies – taking into account the detail of the vocals and high frequencies. Meanwhile, silicone edge is introduced into the woofer to enhance the flexibility and texture of the low frequencies.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also feature one default equalizer (EQ) and three customized EQs - Bold, Serenade, and Bass. All four EQs are co-tuned with Dynaudio, enabling users to listen every song with its original pure sounds.

This is merely the latest partnership that OnePlus has embarked on, as the brand is founded on innovation and collaboration.

More details of Buds Pro 2 will be unveiled at OnePlus Cloud 11 Event on February 7, 2023.

