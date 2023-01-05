BBB Accredited Business
Italdesign and CLIMB-E at CES 2023

Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

MONCALIERI, TURIN, Italy, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Italdesign is celebrating its 55th anniversary at CES 2023 in Las Vegas with Climb-E, an autonomous transportation concept, and its fresh and dynamic corporate image. Climb-E embraces evolution in the concept of local sustainable urban mobility into continuous sustainable urban mobility. Along with its intended privately owned use, Climb-E can bring services to consumers through its ability to integrate into next-gen and future civil and residential structures.

The Climb-E concept integrates with a building's architectural design, expanding residential and/or office space. The Schindler system is designed to move the Climb-E capsule between the building space and The Skid, which will provide autonomous on-road transportation for four passengers.(PRNewswire)
  • Following the success of its Pop.Up and Pop.Up Next projects in 2017 and 2018, Italdesign continues its mobility innovation and confirms its position as a pioneering technological hub capable of uniting different industrial sectors through advanced case studies. In Climb-E – with Italdesign for horizontal mobility, Schindler for vertical mobility, and Politecnico di Torino for architectural integration – the three have joined to create a visionary but realistic seamless mobility concept, featuring Easyrain's technologies.
  • Italdesign interprets new forms of future social and commercial activities with Climb-E and presents several examples of services offered straight to people's doors and addressing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.
  • Italdesign showcases the Climb-E concept at CES 2023, along with the innovative company's fresh and dynamic new corporate image.

