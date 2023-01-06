Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) Announces Distribution Agreement with Glazer's Beer and Beverage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing is pleased to announce a new strategic distribution agreement with the Texas-based distributor Glazer's Beer and Beverage.

Glazer's Beer & Beverage is one of the most successful sales and marketing organizations in the wholesale beverage alcohol distribution industry. The new distribution agreement further expands the distribution network of Sway Energy and other emerging brands, such as Spider Energy Drink and Cause Water, into the Texas region. The new agreement will open the distribution of Sway Energy and other Golden Grail beverages to independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, and food service customers.

Sway Energy is a premium organic energy and immunity drink containing zero sugar and artificial sweeteners. Sway Energy's core mission is to provide consumers with a clean energy drink alternative to the traditional energy drink category.

Partnering with Glazer's Beer and Beverage highlights Golden Grail's commitment to expanding its brand portfolio of Sway Energy and its allied brands. "We are extremely pleased to partner with Glazer's Beer and Beverage. Their strong success record and reputation allow our two organizations to strategically align to further the growth and distribution of Sway Energy and allied brands into the Texas market," said Steven Hoffman, CEO of Golden Grail Technology.

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water for kids, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage brands. The company's focus on sophisticated management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

Sway Energy is an innovative and proprietary blend made with all-natural ingredients, zero sugar, and no artificial flavors. The "better-for-you" beverage combines 160mg of green tea caffeine, with the recommended 100% daily value of vitamins A, B6, B12, C and D, giving it the unique ability to aid muscle formation, boost energy, and promote the body's natural immune response.

KOZ Water is a premium purified and pH balanced water packaged in completely plastic-free 12oz and 16oz cans. KOZ Water has had much success on Amazon and on the West Coast.

Cause Water is Pristine Mountain Spring Water with a Cause

Cause Water has three key initiatives be a vessel for change, do your part and encouraging consumers to join the cause, by drinking Cause Water. A fully recyclable aluminum bottle and cap supports its core mission of plastic reduction and ocean preservation.

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts..

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

'Sketch Can' - The first and only 'sketch can' features a personalization space and a social media hash tag to invite Tickle fans to interact with the brand by drawing on the can and then sharing their custom can on Tik Tok. It is a healthy premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

