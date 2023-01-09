InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Toaster Cleaning Tool (AVT-128)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient tool for removing crumbs from toaster slots," said an inventor, from Saylorsburg, Pa., "so I invented the TOASTER CLEANER 2K1. My design prevents the user from accidentally touching the heating element and/or filament."

The invention provides an effective way to remove debris from the slots of a toaster. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional cleaning methods. As a result, it enhances safety and efficiency and it helps prevent painful burns to the hands and fingers. The invention features a practical heat-resistant design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

