PrognomiQ's Multi-omics Liquid Biopsy Platform Demonstrates Promising Results in Early-Stage Cancer Detection of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Preliminary data from largest deep multi-omics study to date triggers launch of 15,000-subject prospective clinical program

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PrognomiQ – a California-based healthcare company focused on harnessing the power of multi-omics data to transform the detection and early treatment selection and monitoring of cancer and other complex diseases – today announced the achievement of early results from the largest, deep multi-omics study, demonstrating the power of diverse molecular biomarkers to improve sensitivity and specificity in the early detection of cancer.

PrognomiQ logo (PRNewswire)

The promising preliminary data stems from a 1,031-subject liquid biopsy study which compared the molecular biomarkers of non-small cell lung cancer with non-cancer controls. The potential of the multi-omics markers to differentiate between cancer and controls catalyzed the launch of a 15,000-subject prospective clinical program, which has enrolled its first patient, initiating PrognomiQ's next phase of product development.

"Early detection of cancer is incredibly complex and challenging, which is why we're pleased with our product pipeline and preliminary data that supports further exploration of PrognomiQ's liquid biopsy approach in lung, pancreatic and other cancers," said Philip Ma, Founder and CEO of PrognomiQ. "We are seeing strong performance for early-stage detection of non-small cell lung cancer, demonstrating the potential for PrognomiQ's multi-omics methodology to transform liquid biopsy."

PrognomiQ's proprietary methodology interrogates the range of data from genotype to phenotype including cell-free DNA, RNA, proteins, metabolites, and lipids to identify potential biomarkers of significance. To analyze proteins, the company employs the Proteograph Product Suite from Seer, Inc. , which spun out PrognomiQ in 2020 with the vision of fully leveraging unbiased proteomics at great depth, breadth and scale for early detection of diseases. The combination of proteomic data with genomic, metabolomic, epigenomic, and transcriptomic data provides PrognomiQ with unparalleled levels of novel biological insights which could lead to transformative new approaches to diagnostic and therapy development.

"I'm excited about these early results in lung cancer, where there is such a high unmet need for earlier detection and treatment, and with PrognomiQ's potential to transform the performance of liquid biopsies using a multi-omics approach for lung and other lethal cancers," said Luis A. Diaz, Head of the Division of Solid Tumor Oncology in Memorial Sloan Kettering's Department of Medicine as well as a pioneer in the liquid biopsy field and a member of Seer's Scientific Advisory Board.

Seer CEO Omid Farokhazad will be highlighting PrognomiQ's multi-omics lung cancer study during Seer's presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10th at 3:00 p.m. (Pacific Time)/6:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). Additionally, PrognomiQ is planning to submit the results from its large-scale multi-omics lung cancer study for publication later in 2023.

About PrognomiQ:

Founded in 2020, PrognomiQ is a healthcare company pursuing the development of multi-omics human tests for cancer and other complex diseases. PrognomiQ uses leading-edge proteomics technologies, in addition to metabolomics and genomics technologies, to develop multi-omics products to improve human health. For more information, please visit www.prognomiq.com .

Media Contact:

Betsy Levy

blevy@greenroompr.com

415-377-3112

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PrognomiQ