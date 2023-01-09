RÉMY MARTIN TEAMS UP WITH CULTURAL TASTEMAKERS TO CELEBRATE THE LUNAR NEW YEAR WITH "FAMILY SPIRIT" AND THE OPULENCE OF XO

The Multi-Faceted Campaign Honors Asian Heritage, Tradition and Culture with Lewis Tan, Jessica Wang, Brandon Jew, Kevin Wong and Danielle Chang to Reveal the Opulence of XO During Lunar New Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rémy Martin has teamed up with a group of cultural tastemakers to toast to the Year of the Rabbit, celebrating their unique backgrounds and traditions through Family Spirit. The campaign, entitled "The Lunar New Year Family Spirit" spotlights the intersection of heritage, tradition, and modernity while bringing to life a celebration, guided by the Family Spirit and centered around the timelessness of Rémy Martin XO. Through this campaign Rémy Martin showcases the excellence of Rémy Martin XO and honors Asian culture and the distinct traditions across the generations of families and friends who gather at the table of Lunar New Year celebrations.

Rémy Martin brings together actor and martial artist Lewis Tan; fashion influencer Jessica Wang; Michelin-starred chef Brandon Jew; photographer Kevin Wong; and cultural entrepreneur and producer Danielle Chang, to illustrate how each of their cultures and experiences have shaped their Lunar New Year celebrations and how they individually personify excellence. Through the creative lens of world-renowned, Hong-Kong born, award-winning photographer Michelle Watt, the campaign offers a unique visual narrative that spotlights virtual hues, whimsical styles, and embodies the Lunar New Year spirit. Throughout the campaign, Rémy Martin highlights each exceptional talent partner, illustrating "Family Spirit" as a momentous occasion where time and traditions are shared with Rémy Martin XO, food, and passions and stories are passed down to future generations for the pursuit of excellence.

"Rémy Martin celebrates diverse cultures in which rich tradition, values, and voices can be expressed from one generation to the next, while encouraging each individual to express themselves in new ways," shared Tina Reejsinghani, Vice President, Rémy Martin Americas. "With our incredible talent partners, this campaign showcases how Rémy Martin XO is a celebratory staple at the Lunar New Year table. While our family and traditions evolve, a table with Rémy Martin XO allows for friends and family from various cultures to join together to toast to the new year."

Working with Danielle Chang, the campaign accentuates Rémy Martin XO's place at the Lunar New Year table through curated events in San Francisco and New York City. During these events, the cultural entrepreneur and producer will unveil the "Lunar New Year Opulence Revealed Experience," paying homage to abundance, prosperity, longevity, good fortune, and luck, personified by the radiance of Rémy Martin XO. Throughout these events, Rémy Martin XO's full aromatic complexity and exceptionally full-bodied richness will be captured through the Asian elements incorporated within the "Lunar New Year Opulence Revealed Experience." The tasting experience brings the auspicious spirit of the East to life, manifesting the radiance of Rémy Martin XO through shared customary motifs of Asian culture. Through the incorporation of heritage spices on the table, XO's aromas of plum, mature fig, and candied orange, opening on spicy notes with a hint of cinnamon and freshly crushed hazelnuts, and finishing on gourmet notes of roasted cocoa beans, honey, and ginger are fully revealed.

Additionally, Danielle has tapped into the number eight to create eight lucky food pairings, which highlight both the significance of the number eight and the opulence of Rémy Martin XO when paired together. Eight, which is a lucky number in Asian culture as it represents prosperity, can also be seen within the "The Lunar New Year Family Spirit" campaign, which features eight individuals sat around an opulent tablescape. Tickets to the events in both cities are available for purchase on Lucky Rice's website for $88, with a portion of ticket proceeds going toward local charitable organizations, The Center for Asian American Media and Welcome to Chinatown. Together, Rémy Martin and these non-profit organizations aim to highlight the richness and diversity of Asian American culture and offer support for the community and future generations to continue to promote their rich heritage.

To commemorate the Year of the Rabbit, Rémy Martin will release a limited-edition XO bottle to enjoy with friends and family during the holidays. The signature bottle is accentuated with a beautiful foil of elegant gold, red, and white abstract details. This intricately designed pattern covers the face of the distinctive Rémy Martin XO decanter and is housed inside a rich red coffret that opens to form a fan-like structure, accentuating the pinnacle opulent tasting experience of Rémy Martin XO. The limited-edition bottle is available for purchase in stores nationwide and at online retailers for a suggested retail price of $209.99. Beginning January 17th, a 'Rémy Martin Lunar New Year Family Spirit Tray' will also be available on ReserveBar for a suggested retail price of $300. The kit, which brings the Lunar New Year Opulence Revealed experience to those looking to celebrate at home, includes five festive food pairings, centaur coasters, and a 375mL bottle of Rémy Martin XO.

Rémy Martin XO is best enjoyed neat, with a single ice cube, or in an elevated cocktail that highlights the expression's exceptional flavors. This year, Rémy Martin invites those celebrating to enjoy XO with The Imperial Old Fashioned, a seasonal take on a classic cocktail, showcasing XO's rich flavors against the zesty freshness of Cointreau and sweet aromatic bitters. See below for the recipe to enjoy at home.

The Imperial Old Fashioned

1¾ oz Rémy Martin XO

⅓ oz Cointreau

1 brown sugar

3 dashes of Peychaud's bitter

Garnish with a twist of orange peel

Instructions:

In an Old-Fashioned glass, pour the bitters over the sugar cube followed by the Cointreau, then crush it using a cocktail pestle.

Add Rémy Martin XO and one large ice cube, then stir with a spoon until silky smooth.

Garnish with a twist of orange peel.

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN

Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has produced premium spirits that consistently appeal to the world's most discerning connoisseurs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence has sustained Rémy Martin for nearly three centuries. As a result of its masterful production and generations of tradition in Cognac, the House of Rémy Martin today produces Fine Champagne Cognacs, including Rémy Martin® XO, Rémy Martin® Tercet, Rémy Martin 1738® Accord Royal and Rémy Martin® V.S.O.P. For additional information, visit www.RemyMartin.com.

