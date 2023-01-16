Renovus Capital Partners Invests in Thomas J. Paul, a Leading Provider of Market Access Marketing Support for Healthcare Customers and Marketing Communications Services for Consumer Brands

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovus Capital Partners ("Renovus") is pleased to announce a majority investment in Thomas J Paul, Inc. ("TJP" or "the Company"). Based in Rydal, PA, TJP serves some of the largest global pharmaceutical companies in the highly specialized areas of market access, payer marketing, patient access and affordability as well as consumer packaged goods clients. The Company designs, implements and manages sales and marketing campaigns that (1) introduce new drugs to insurance providers to achieve non-disadvantaged formulary status and (2) educate healthcare providers and patients on obtaining access to therapy and available financial support options, including copay support for high-cost therapies.

The Company plans to broaden its offerings in market access in support of its healthcare clients.

"Market access and patient affordability are high growth areas as insurers play a bigger role in healthcare decisions," said Brad Whitman, Founding Partner at Renovus. "TJP has established itself as a market leader within this sector, and we are excited to partner with its management team to support continued growth."

"TJP was a natural investment for Renovus, given our previous experience and success investing in medical communications companies like Red Nucleus and Clinical Education Alliance," added Jesse Serventi, Founding Partner at Renovus.

"In 1972, our visionary founder and my father, Thomas J. Paul, established the foundation for our family business, a company focused on strategy, creativity, and impeccable client service. We have been highly successful in distinguishing ourselves among our valued clients based on his legacy. And for over 50 years, we have embraced our dedicated team members as part of our extended family," said Jim Paul, owner of TJP. "I am most pleased to have found Renovus as the ideal partner, based on their prior experience and like-minded culture, as we look to take the company to the next level. I am confident that TJP is in good hands."

About Thomas J Paul, Inc.

TJP is a leading healthcare marketing communications and sales training consultant serving several large global pharmaceutical companies in the highly specialized area of payer marketing as well as access and affordability programs. Its programs are designed to assist healthcare providers and patients to gain access to advanced therapies for the treatment of chronic, progressive and debilitating diseases. The Company is headquartered in Pennsylvania. For more information, follow them on LinkedIn.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. Renovus manages over $1 billion including its three sector-focused funds. The firm's portfolio includes over 25 businesses in education and training, healthcare services, technology services and professional services. Renovus typically partners with founder-led businesses, leveraging its experience to make operational improvements, recruit top talent, pursue add-on acquisitions and oversee strategic growth initiatives. Visit us at www.renovuscapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

