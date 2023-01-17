AdTheorent Wins 2023 B.I.G. Innovation Award

2023 Marks Sixth Consecutive AdTheorent Win for Continued Technology Innovation

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTH) ("AdTheorent" or "the Company"), a programmatic digital advertising leader using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver real-world value for advertisers and marketers, today announced it has been selected by Business Intelligence Group as a winner of the 2023 BIG Innovations Awards for its technology innovation. This annual business awards program recognizes organizations, products, and people that are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways.AdTheorent's sixth consecutive win reflects the Company's commitment to continued innovation and disruption in the adtech space.

AdTheorent is a digital media platform with transformational privacy-forward methods to execute high-performing programmatic digital advertising campaigns, serving both brand and agency customers. Rather than focusing on targeting user IDs, AdTheorent's uses advanced data science and machine learning to score ad impressions based on the statistical likelihood that serving ads on such impressions will yield desired campaign business goals. AdTheorent builds custom machine learning models for each campaign goal – whether online actions such as sales or physical world actions such as store visitation – and deploys them to the platform for automated execution and optimization. In addition, AdTheorent's Predictive Audience Builder has re-conceptualized what a targetable digital audience can be, leveraging advanced algorithms – not user IDs -- to focus campaign delivery within each advertiser's desired target audience. Available to advertisers in a full-service managed capacity or as a Direct Access "self-service" offering, AdTheorent's platform operates on a massive scale with platform models evaluating millions of impressions per second based on 1000+ data attributes, identifying data correlations among conversions and optimizing targeting based on each impression's predictive score. AdTheorent evaluates over one million impressions each second to predict which of the billions of available digital ad impressions will yield future consumer conversion actions.

AdTheorent Predictive Advertising is not reliant upon third party data licenses, cookies, device IDs or unified or individualized IDs. AdTheorent's privacy-forward approach to digital advertising and its ability to drive advanced business outcomes for advertisers sets the company apart from others in the industry.

"AdTheorent is committed to building and enhancing the most advanced and differentiated advertising technology ever deployed in market," said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. "Our media buying and optimization platform and related products are premised on the immense power of machine learning and data science – all using ID-agnostic privacy-forward methods that customers crave -- and we sincerely thank the BIG Innovation Award judges for this valuable recognition."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteered their time and expertise to score submissions.

For more information about AdTheorent's approach, click here. For more information about the BIG Innovation awards, visit http://www.bintelligence.com/big-innovation-awards/.

About AdTheorent:

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered Platform A\T powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named an AdExchanger 2022 Top 50 Programmatic Power Player and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for six consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only six-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." In September, evidencing AdTheorent's continued prioritization of its team, AdTheorent was named a Crain's Top 100 Best Place to Work in NYC for the ninth consecutive year. AdTheorent ranked fifth in the Large Employer Category and 17th Overall in 2022.

AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com .

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

