USAA Funds Final $20 Million in 3-Year, $50 Million Commitment to Advance Economic Mobility for Underserved Communities

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA has committed $20 million to nearly 50 nonprofit organizations as part of its three-year, $50 million commitment made in late 2020 to advance diversity, equity and inclusion. The nonprofit organizations receiving this latest round of funding will be focused on amplifying the collaborative need to build diverse talent pipelines through education and employment programs.

"Over the past three years, we've had the opportunity to support nearly 70 nonprofit organizations in local communities and nationally," said Lindsey O'Neill, USAA Chief Communications and Corporate Responsibility Officer. "Each of these nonprofits is doing incredible work by providing underserved individuals opportunities to achieve educational and employment success to help build solid financial futures."

In late 2020, USAA responded to the uptick in racial injustices with a more defined commitment to advance diversity, equity and inclusion by focusing on its employees, members and the community.

"USAA has been on a journey to reimagine and revitalize its efforts to build and sustain a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace," said Tara Leweling, Chief Diversity and Sustainability Officer at USAA. "We aim for our workplace to reflect the diversity of the members we serve and believe strongly in providing opportunities to our members and communities through our products, services, community involvement and corporate citizenship."

The three-year, $50 million philanthropic commitment provides intentional support of advancing economic mobility by closing gaps across education, employment and entrepreneurship, ultimately reducing the wealth-building gap. Nonprofit organizations who have received funding through the multi-year commitment are committed to delivering:

Education-Focused Nonprofits

Employment-Focused Nonprofits

Entrepreneurship-Focused Nonprofits

The initial two years of the philanthropic initiative have positively impacted more than 400,000 lives, and the third year will be tracked to assess further impacts on communities. To learn more about USAA's three-year, $50 million commitment, visit USAA's News Room. To learn more about USAA's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts click here.

