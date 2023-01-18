CMIT Solutions Kicks Off 2023 With Ranking on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® List

CMIT Solutions Ranked as a top provider in 'Tech Businesses' Category as a MSP

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CMIT Solutions was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For the 12th year in a row, the IT services company has found itself earning a spot on this list. This achievement by CMIT Solutions highlights the successful growth of the company in 2022.

"Our goal is to continue supporting businesses by providing them with the best-in-class IT services and cybersecurity solutions," said Roger Lewis, CEO of CMIT Solutions. "With an expansive network of trusted franchise locations across the country rallying around our 200M MSP vision, we have been able to achieve rapid growth and we are flourishing in the tech industry. We provide a proven system for an entrepreneur to open a business and maximize their chances of success."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 44-year-old ranking formula also continues to evolve. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"The past year has been really transformative for franchises, shining a light on the unique challenges and changes that have shaped the franchise industry; this list is reflective of the franchisors who have adapted and evolved to meet those obstacles," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "Each company on this year's list embodies what it means to be a successful franchise built upon entrepreneurial-forward individuals."

CMIT Solutions offers a broad spectrum of IT services including computer monitoring, help desk, back-up and recovery, and cybersecurity, along with quick response onsite services when unexpected IT issues occur. CMIT Solutions has carved out its niche as an industry innovator that specializes in working with the small to mid-sized business community. Combining this with the company's leading technology partners gives the SMB community an edge in today's increasingly challenging marketplace.

Over its 44 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. CMIT Solution's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view CMIT Solutions in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2023 issue of Entrepreneur, available on January 10th.

About CMIT Solutions

CMIT Solutions LLC (CMIT) is a leading Managed Services Provider (MSP) franchisor delivering information technology (IT) and cybersecurity solutions to businesses. Through a large network of enterprise-class technology resources, the company supports businesses anywhere in the United States and Canada, and its locally owned franchise model enables CMIT to serve customers through high-trust, direct relationships. CMIT offers a wide variety of services and products, including IT management and maintenance, cybersecurity monitoring, help desk support, data backup and recovery, and more. The organization has ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® list for eight consecutive years and is designated as a World Class Franchise by the Franchise Research Institute. For more information on CMIT, please visit cmitsolutions.com.

About Entrepreneur Media Inc.

For 43 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide.

