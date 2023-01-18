CORAM INC. AND ADVANCED BATTERY CONCEPTS, LLC. ANNOUNCE VITAL CALIFORNIA RENEWABLE ENERGY STORAGE PLANS

CLARE, Mich. and WESTMINSTER, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palm Desert area of Southern California was an early adopter of renewable energy, hosting wind and solar farms that supply residential, commercial and agricultural locations with clean and renewably-fueled electricity. These customers rely on such sustainable sources but, the wind and sun are not controllable, and electric generation must continuously and exactly match customer needs, which have historically forced grid operators to employ fossil generating technologies to meet peak customer needs.

Advanced Battery Concepts, LLC's., (ABC) utility-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) allow for the storage of renewably-fueled generation during periods of over-supply, preserving this energy for delivery when the wind is not blowing or the sun is not shining. With ABC's BESS the wind and sun can be controlled and stored, available to instantaneously meet electric demand whenever the lights or air conditioning are switched on.

Coram Inc., ("Coram") a widely respected global developer of renewably-fueled electric generation projects has finalized an agreement with Advanced Battery Concepts, LLC., (ABC) to supply 646 MWh (Megawatt hours) of ABC Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to benefit customers in the Coachella Valley and Los Angeles regions.

ABC secured the agreement by offering a superior solution at significantly lower acquisition, operation, maintenance and lifecycle costs, resulting in a significantly improved levelized cost of stored energy and return on investment for the operator, versus lithium-ion competitors. The BESS is based on ABC's recently released "BOX-BE™" Energy Storage System.

BOX-BE was designed for stationary storage systems including sustainable (wind & solar) energy sources as well as for Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations. Industrial/commercial and even national power grid backup power storage applications can also utilize this BESS.

BOX-BE is a large, energy storage enclosure loaded with ABC's proprietary EverGreenSeal® bipolar storage batteries and all required balance-of-plant electronic components to create a stand-alone (or modular add-on) stationary unit providing high power and energy for long- duration discharges. These performance characteristics and the unique active and structural materials recovery and reuse features were major factors in Coram's decision within this agreement and for future projects.

EverGreenSeal energy storage technology, the unique batteries at the core of this BESS, provide long service life, use materials that are low-cost, common, domestically-sourced, U.S. manufactured, and, most importantly, are 'disassemblable' for reuse in new batteries for the lowest cost energy storage device available today.

The Coram supply agreement is built on an initial project set consisting of three phases: an initial demonstration, followed by two installations at two different identified sites. The two sites representing 646 MWh require about 2,000 BOX-BE units.

"Coram in striving to improve renewable source power reliability for California customers, seeking the best available energy storage products for present and future economical operation from a company with matching values. ABC's BOX-BE ESS embodies our priorities of economic, social and environmental responsibility", said Dr. Edward Shaffer, ABC's founder and CEO.

Brian O'Sullivan, founder and president of Coram said: "We look forward to working with ABC to commercialize its utility-scale BESS and thereby address the only remaining issue for a fully renewable electric grid -- the control, storage and on-command dispatchability of clean and economic electric energy."

Advanced Battery Concepts manufactures and sells the most economically, socially, and environmentally responsible energy storage solutions available today. The business focuses on commercial and residential long duration energy storage systems, built on a foundation of proprietary technology termed EverGreenSeal™ Technology. ABC's energy storage provides longest life, lowest installation costs, truly safe operation and a 100% evergreen recycling process.

