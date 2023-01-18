The Halifax Group Hires Shawn Xiao as Vice President

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group ("Halifax"), a private equity firm that partners with management to invest in entrepreneurial companies, announced today that it has hired Shawn Xiao as a Vice President. Mr. Xiao, who works in the firm's Washington, D.C. office, is responsible for identifying, evaluating, and executing investments and supporting portfolio companies.

Prior to joining Halifax, Mr. Xiao spent three years as a Senior Associate at GTCR, the Chicago-based private equity firm. Previously, he was an investment banking analyst at both Morgan Stanley and Oppenheimer & Co. Mr. Xiao holds a BS in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"We welcome Shawn to the Halifax family and look forward to collaborating with him," said Scott Plumridge, Managing Partner at Halifax. "Halifax aims to help build strong lower middle market businesses, and we expect that Shawn's transaction and finance background, and in particular, his healthcare investment experience, will contribute meaningfully to our efforts."

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

