Schwarzman Animal Medical Center Achieves $100 Million Capital Campaign Fundraising Goal

Transformational Expansion & Modernization Currently Underway

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stephen & Christine Schwarzman Animal Medical Center, the largest non-profit animal hospital in the world, announced today that it has successfully met its $100 million Gift of Love Capital Campaign goal. The Campaign was launched in 2019 to fund a transformational center-wide expansion and modernization project, with construction breaking ground in 2021.

"We are so thankful for the commitment, support, and generosity of our donors, and it is with deep gratitude that we celebrate this milestone of our Gift of Love Capital Campaign fundraising efforts," said Kathryn Coyne, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMC.

"Our deep appreciation and thanks go to our many generous benefactors, who understood the need to expand and modernize our facility and responded to the challenge," said Robert Liberman, Board Chair, Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. "For over a century, the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center has been a trailblazer in the veterinary field, and with a new hospital AMC will continue to lead the way, delivering the highest level of compassionate and collaborative patient care, driving pioneering research, educating the next generation of industry leaders, and discovering new diagnostic, prevention, and treatment methodologies that impact both animal and human medicine."

The Campaign goal was reached with a final $5 million gift from Chris and Trustee Bruce Crawford, bringing their total campaign contribution to $10 million. "We have supported the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center for many years because of the unparalleled care provided to animals," said Chris and Bruce Crawford. "We make this gift in honor of retiring President & CEO Kate Coyne, whose vision and leadership inspired this campaign, and made this dream a reality."

Major supporters of the Gift of Love Capital Campaign in addition to the Crawfords include Stephen and Christine Schwarzman--whose record-setting $25 million gift was the largest in AMC's 113-year history, as well as The Denise and Michael Kellen Foundation, Elaine and Ken Langone, Katharine Rayner, Emilia Saint-Amand Krimendahl, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation, Lisa and David Schiff, and Charles and Ann Johnson. In addition, many other generous donors contributed to the Campaign at all levels, ensuring success.

Over the last decade, AMC's caseload has grown by more than 50 percent. The Gift of Love Campaign contributions will transform the hospital facility, originally built in 1960, and will feature:

New state-of-the-art surgical suites

An expanded and enhanced emergency room anchoring our Level 1 Trauma Center

More than double the space for both the intensive care and special care units

A new outdoor dog run and park for hospitalized patients

A client-friendly warm and welcoming first-floor lobby

An expanded and modernized hi-tech education and conference center

Construction is scheduled for completion in 2024.

About the Stephen & Christine Schwarzman Animal Medical Center

The Stephen & Christine Schwarzman Animal Medical Center is the world's largest non-profit animal hospital, with 130+ veterinarians providing the highest quality medical care across more than 20 specialties and services, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Our mission to provide the best in care, research, and education has been the foundation of our work for over a century. Learn more at: www.amcny.org

