Anthropologie Announces YoungArts "Leading with Creativity" Award Winners

Anthropologie, the admired American lifestyle brand, is excited to announce the inaugural winners of their newly created Leading with Creativity Award. The recipients are all past YoungArts Award winners and represent creative talent from diverse backgrounds and across a variety of artistic disciplines.

The "Leading with Creativity" Award marks the latest chapter of Anthropologie's long-standing commitment to arts education and access. Last year, as part of the brand's corporate responsibility program, A Greater Good, Anthropologie announced a $1 million dollar pledge over four years to education and the arts. In addition, Anthropologie was able to facilitate over $217K in gifts, solicited in store from their community over the holiday season. YoungArts will be the recipient of this gift as their leading charitable partner.

Each of the five winners of the Anthropologie "Leading with Creativity" Award will receive a $10,000 unrestricted grant, as well as an opportunity to work alongside members of Anthropologie on the brand's Holiday 2023 campaign. The recipients include:

Priscilla Aleman , a Miami and New York -based sculptor partnering with the Anthropologie Display Team to create the brand's iconic holiday windows

Coco Allred , a Seattle -based visual artist collaborating with the Anthropologie Home Merchant Team on a candle capsule collection

Isabela Dos Santos , a Portland -based illustrator partnering with the Anthropologie Art Department to create holiday packaging

Oscar Garay , a Los Angeles and New York -based visual artist working with the Art Department to create holiday gift cards

Anton Kot , a New York -based musician composing music for the brand's holiday campaign video and performing in-stores

The Anthropologie "Leading with Creativity" Award is a reflection of the brand's dedication to the creative community. Through inspiring, expressing, and empowering creativity, Anthropologie hopes to create access to careers in the arts and bring out creativity in others through financial donations, collaborations, customer fundraising, employee engagement, and mentorship opportunities.

About Anthropologie

Anthropologie is a unique lifestyle brand in constant conversation with its thoughtful, creative-minded community. They take pride in resonating with those who prioritize self-expression and pursue inspiration, knowledge, and experience in the spirit of boundless curiosity. Anthropologie is committed to exceeding their customers' expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, their product offering has expanded to express the full lifestyle for multiple generations – including apparel, home décor, beauty, bridal, and garden. They reach customers in over 100 countries and operate more than 200 stores around the world.

About YoungArts

YoungArts was established in 1981 by Lin and Ted Arison to identify exceptional young artists, amplify their potential, and invest in their creative freedom. YoungArts provides space, funding, mentorship, professional development, and community throughout an artist's career. Entrance into this prestigious organization starts with a highly competitive application process for talented artists ages 15–18 (or grades 10–12 in the United States) that is judged by esteemed discipline-specific panels of artists through a rigorous blind adjudication process.

