Cypress Creek Renewables O&M Announces Name Change to Cypress Creek Solutions

Cypress Creek Solutions provides comprehensive solar and storage operations and maintenance solutions throughout the entirety of the asset lifecycle in a growing and evolving marketplace.

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress Creek Renewables O&M, a leading US provider of solar and storage O&M solutions, announced today they have changed their name to Cypress Creek Solutions. As the solar and storage sector grows and evolves, Cypress Creek Solutions continues to develop new solutions, innovations, and best practices for long-term operations and maintenance. The name change reflects the opportunity in the O&M space and will enable continued growth serving asset owners.

Cypress Creek Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cypress Creek Renewables, provides operation and maintenance solutions to utility scale and distributed generation solar and storage asset owners across the country. Since 2016, Cypress Creek Renewables O&M has provided industry-leading O&M solutions for a variety of external asset owners as well as the Cypress Creek Renewables fleet. With over 4GW under contract across more than 500 sites and a presence in 24 states, Cypress Creek Solutions provides innovative solutions powering tomorrow.

"With a focus on safety and customer service, we are dedicated to providing a full suite of O&M solutions across the entire solar and storage asset lifecycle," said Jared Kirk, Cypress Creek Renewables, VP, O&M. "Cypress Creek Solutions reflects our innovative, adaptive approach to solar O&M and a new chapter of growth."

About Cypress Creek Solutions

Cypress Creek Solutions provides innovative operation & maintenance solutions for a variety of asset owners and a diverse portfolio of utility scale and distributed generation solar and storage projects. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Cypress Creek Renewables, Cypress Creek Solutions conducts O&M for over 4GW of solar and storage assets across more than 500 sites with a presence in 24 states for asset owners and the Cypress Creek Renewables fleet. For more information about Cypress Creek Solutions, please visit ccrenew.com/o&m-solutions/.

About Cypress Creek Renewables

Cypress Creek Renewables is a leading renewables developer and independent power producer. It develops, finances, owns, and operates utility-scale and distributed solar and energy storage projects across the United States with a mission to power a sustainable future, one project at a time. Since inception, Cypress Creek has developed 12GW of solar projects. Today it owns 2GW of solar and has a 23GW solar and storage pipeline. Cypress Creek's leading O&M services business, Cypress Creek Solutions, operates and maintains 4GW of solar projects for customers across 24 states. For more information about Cypress Creek, please visit ccrenew.com.

