GLOBAL COMPUTING ASSOCIATION NAMES 57 FELLOWS FOR OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTIONS THAT PROPEL TECHNOLOGY TODAY

Luminaries Recognized for Work in Areas Including Cryptography, Graphics, Machine Learning, Software, and Robotics
NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, has named 57 of its members ACM Fellows for wide-ranging and fundamental contributions in disciplines including cybersecurity, human-computer interaction, mobile computing, and recommender systems among many other areas. The accomplishments of the 2022 ACM Fellows make possible the computing technologies we use every day.
The ACM Fellows program recognizes the top 1% of ACM Members for their outstanding accomplishments in computing and information technology and/or outstanding service to ACM and the larger computing community. Fellows are nominated by their peers, with nominations reviewed by a distinguished selection committee.
"Computing's most important advances are often the result of a collection of many individual contributions, which build upon and complement each other," explained ACM President Yannis Ioannidis. "But each individual contribution is an essential link in the chain. The ACM Fellows program is a way to recognize the women and men whose hard work and creativity happens inconspicuously but drives our field. In selecting a new class of ACM Fellows each year, we also hope that learning about these leaders might inspire our wider membership with insights for their own work."
In keeping with ACM's global reach, the 2022 Fellows represent universities, corporations, and research centers in Canada, Chile, China, France, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and the United States.
Additional information about the 2022 ACM Fellows, as well as previously named ACM Fellows, is available through the ACM Fellows website.
2022 ACM Fellows
Maneesh Agrawala
Stanford University
For contributions to visual communication through computer graphics, human-computer interaction, and information visualization
Anima Anandkumar
California Institute of Technology
For contributions to tensor methods for probabilistic models and neural operators
David Atienza Alonso
EPFL
For contributions to the design of high-performance integrated systems and ultra-low power edge circuits and architectures
Boaz Barak
Harvard University
For contributions to theoretical computer science, in particular cryptography and computational complexity, and service to the theory community
Michel Beaudouin-Lafon
Université Paris-Saclay
For contributions to human-computer interaction, instrumental interaction and generative theory, and community leadership
Peter Boncz
Centrum Wiskunde & Informatica (CWI), Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
For contributions to the design of columnar, main-memory, and vectorized database systems
Luis H. Ceze University of Washington
For contributions to developing new architectures and programming systems for emerging applications and computing technologies
Ranveer Chandra
Microsoft
For contributions to software-defined wireless networking and applications to agriculture and rural broadband
Nitesh Chawla
University of Notre Dame
For contributions to machine learning research for imbalanced data, graphs, and interdisciplinary innovations
Ed H. Chi
For contributions to machine learning and data mining techniques for social computing and recommender systems
Corinna Cortes
For theoretical and practical contributions to machine learning, industrial leadership, and service to the field
Bill Curtis
CAST Software/ Consortium for Information and Software Quality (CISQ)
For contributions to software process, software measurement, and human factors in software engineering
Constantinos Daskalakis
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
For fundamental contributions to algorithmic game theory, mechanism design, sublinear algorithms, and theoretical machine learning
Kalyanmoy Deb
Michigan State University
For technical contributions in evolutionary multi-objective optimization algorithms and multi-criterion decision support
Bronis R. de Supinski
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
For contributions to the design of large-scale systems and their programming systems and software
Sebastian Elbaum
University of Virginia
For contributions to the analysis and testing of evolving systems and robotic systems
Yuguang "Michael" Fang
City University of Hong Kong
For contributions to wireless networks and mobile computing
Kevin Fu
Northeastern University
For contributions to computer security, and especially to the secure engineering of medical devices
Craig Gotsman
New Jersey Institute of Technology
For contributions to computer graphics, geometry processing, and visual computing
Ahmed E. Hassan
Queen's University
For contributions to the quality assurance of large-scale software systems
Abdelsalam (Sumi) Helal
For contributions to mobile and pervasive computing, and their applications in graceful aging and accessibility
Jörg Henkel
Karlsruhe Institute of Technology For contributions to hardware/software co-design of power and thermal efficient embedded computing
Manuel V. Hermenegildo
Universidad Politecnica de Madrid & IMDEA SW Institute
For contributions to program analysis, verification, parallelism, logic programming, and the IMDEA Software Institute
Michael Hicks
University of Maryland, Amazon Web Services
For contributions to programming language design and implementation, program analysis, and software security
Torsten Hoefler
ETH Zurich
For foundational contributions to High-Performance Computing and the application of HPC techniques to machine learning
Jason Hong
Carnegie Mellon University
For contributions to ubiquitous computing and to usable privacy and security
Sandy Irani
University of California, Irvine
For contributions to the theory of online algorithms and quantum complexity theory
Hiroshi Ishii
MIT Media Lab
For contributions to tangible user interfaces and to human-computer interaction
Alfons Kemper
Technical University of Munich For contributions to database management system technology
Samir Khuller
Farinaz Koushanfar
University of California, San Diego
For contributions to secure computing and privacy-preserving machine learning
C.-C. Jay Kuo
University of Southern California
Hang Li
Bytedance
For contributions to machine learning for search and dialogue
Jimmy Lin
University of Waterloo
For contributions to question answering, information retrieval, and natural language processing
Radu Marculescu
For contributions to low-power and communication-based design of embedded systems
Hong Mei
Peking University
For contributions to software engineering research and translation, and establishing research standards in China
David M. Mount
University of Maryland at College Park
For contributions to algorithms and data structures for geometric data analysis and retrieval
Gonzalo Navarro
University of Chile
For theoretical and practical contributions to the fields of text searching and compact data structures
Rafael Pass Cornell University, Tel-Aviv University
For contributions to the foundations of cryptography
Marc Pollefeys
ETH Zurich, Microsoft
For contributions to geometric computer vision and applications to AR/VR/MR, robotics, and autonomous vehicles
Alex Pothen
Purdue University
For contributions to and leadership in combinatorial scientific computing
Moinuddin Qureshi
Georgia Institute of Technology
Ashutosh Sabharwal
Rice University
For the invention of full-duplex wireless and open-source wireless research platforms
Timothy Sherwood
University of California, Santa Barbara
For contributions to computer system security and performance analysis
Stefano Soatto
University of California, Los Angeles For contributions to the foundations and applications of visual geometry and visual representations learning
John T. Stasko
Georgia Institute of Technology
For contributions to the design, analysis, usage, and evaluation of software and information visualization
Zhendong Su
ETH Zurich
For contributions to software testing and analysis
Gary J. Sullivan
Microsoft
For contributions to video and image compression and leadership in its standardization
Jaime Teevan
Microsoft
For contributions to human-computer interaction, information retrieval, and productivity
Kentaro Toyama University of Michigan
For contributions to the innovation and critique of digital technology for socio-economic development and social justice
Rene Vidal
Johns Hopkins University, University of Pennsylvania
For contributions to subspace clustering and motion segmentation in computer vision
Eric Xing
Carnegie Mellon University, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence
For contributions to algorithms, architectures, and applications in machine learning
Dong Yu
Tencent
For contributions in speech processing and deep learning applications
Yizhou Yu
University of Hong Kong
For contributions to computer graphics and computer vision
Haitao (Heather) Zheng
The University of Chicago
Wenwu Zhu
Tsinghua University
For contributions to multimedia networking and network representation
Denis Zorin
New York University
For contributions to computer graphics, geometry processing, and scientific computing
ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting computing educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field's challenges. ACM strengthens the computing profession's collective voice through strong leadership, promotion of the highest standards, and recognition of technical excellence. ACM supports the professional growth of its members by providing opportunities for life-long learning, career development, and professional networking.
