InventHelp Inventors Develop Tasty and Healthy Food Product (HAD-216)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a tasty and healthy food product that would not contain any sugar, flour, or wheat," said one of two inventors, from Doral, Fla., "so we invented TEKETOS. Our product would have a great taste and it could be enjoyed by individuals of all ages, particularly those on restricted diets."

The invention provides a healthy, ketogenic-friendly food product. In doing so, it offers a delicious and satisfying taste. It also would be low in carbohydrates and it could contribute to healthier eating habits. The invention features a novel formula that is easy to prepare and enjoy so it is ideal for individuals who follow the ketogenic lifestyle, diabetics, etc. Additionally, it is producible in various serving sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HAD-216, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

