J.F. Lehman & Company Announces Recent Promotions and New Hires

J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors, is pleased to announce several recent promotions and new hires.

Promotions included Michael J. Greenspan to Principal, Tyler W. Creamer and Alfred E. Johansen to Vice President and Bridget A. Harding to Senior Associate. "This talented group of professionals has made many meaningful contributions to our growing organization in recent years," said Louis N. Mintz, Partner. "Their promotions are well-deserved and we're confident Michael, Tyler, Alfred and Bridget will continue to grow in their new and expanded roles."

The firm also announced the additions of Erik P. Toth (Managing Director), Kellan M. Strain and Rikke L. Gillespie (Vice Presidents) to its Portfolio Operations team and several new members of the Investment Team including Aidan A. Thomas, Peter G. Kohler and Cianan E. Moore (Associates) and Bailee D. Glass (Analyst). Natalie Ramos also joined the firm's Finance & Administration Team.

"Our organization's success is directly related to building cohesive teams and empowering them to be successful," said Stephen L. Brooks, Partner. "Collectively, these new hires reflect the firm's demonstrated ability to attract high caliber talent from leading organizations and foster a culture of shared success."

Recent Promotions

Michael J. Greenspan, Principal, Portfolio Operations. Prior to joining the firm in 2019 as a Vice President, Mr. Greenspan was a Manager in Alvarez & Marsal's Private Equity Services Group and a Senior Associate at HBR Consulting. He graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he earned a B.A. in economics.

Tyler W. Creamer, Vice President. Prior to joining the firm in 2018 as an Associate, Mr. Creamer began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst in Deutsche Bank Securities' Leveraged Finance Group. He graduated cum laude from Harvard University, where he earned a B.A. in economics.

Alfred E. Johansen, Vice President. Prior to joining the firm in 2018 as an Associate, Mr. Johansen began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst in UBS' Industrials Group. He graduated magna cum laude from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College, where he earned a B.S. in management with concentrations in finance and information systems and a minor in history.

Bridget A. Harding, Senior Associate. Prior to joining the firm in 2020 as an Associate, Ms. Harding began her career as an Investment Banking Analyst in Goldman Sachs' Global Industrials Group. She graduated summa cum laude from Lehigh University, where she earned a B.S. in accounting and finance.

Recent Team Additions

Erik P. Toth, Managing Director, Portfolio Operations. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Toth founded Larx Advisors, an advisory firm focused on providing finance, accounting, marketing and operations expertise to private equity firms, family offices and mid-market companies. In addition to holding various portfolio company management roles, including serving as the divisional CFO for a reporting segment of DynCorp International, Mr. Toth served as Director of Corporate Finance at FTI Consulting and as a mechanical systems engineer for the NASA space shuttle program. He earned a B.S. in aerospace engineering and an M.B.A. from Texas A&M University.

Kellan M. Strain, Vice President, Portfolio Operations. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Strain was a Director in Alvarez & Marsal's Private Equity Services Group. Mr. Strain started his career in manufacturing operations management at General Electric. He earned a B.S. in industrial engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, an M.B.A. from Auburn University, and an M.S. in supply chain management from Pennsylvania State University.

Rikke L. Gillespie, Vice President, Portfolio Operations. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Gillespie was the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer at Larx Advisors. She previously served as Director of Financial Planning and Analysis at Hostess Brands. Ms. Gillespie started her career as a Director in the Corporate Finance Group at FTI Consulting. She earned a B.S. in accounting from Utah State University and an M.B.A. from Texas A&M University.

Aidan A. Thomas, Associate. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Thomas began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst at Moelis & Company. He graduated summa cum laude from Indiana University, where he earned a B.S. in finance.

Peter G. Kohler, Associate. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Kohler was an Investment Banking Analyst in Houlihan Lokey's Aerospace, Defense & Government Group. Mr. Kohler began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst at KippsDeSanto & Co. He graduated from the University of Virginia, where he earned a B.A. in economics.

Cianan E. Moore, Associate. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Moore was an Investment Banking Analyst in J.P. Morgan's Financial Sponsors Group. He graduated magna cum laude from Miami University, where he earned a B.S. in finance.

Bailee D. Glass, Analyst. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Glass began her career as an Alternative Investments Research Analyst in BlackRock's hedge fund solutions group. She graduated from the University of Chicago, where she earned a B.A. in economics.

Natalie Ramos, Administration. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Ramos held various administrative and managerial positions, most recently as a Senior Executive Assistant & Office Manager at Wolters Kluwer. She earned a B.A. in business administration and management from Briarcliffe College, and a Culinary Arts Diploma from the Institute of Culinary Education.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental industries. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

