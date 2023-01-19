PAIR OF THIEVES GETS NEW YORKERS BUTT NAKED TO DESCRIBE THE UNREAL FEELING OF THEIR SUPERFIT FABRIC

CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The slightly cryptic Craigslist post reads: "NYC Casting Call. An experiment involving nudity and underwear. $400 for 2 hours of your time." From that, hundreds of brave New Yorkers of all backgrounds submitted short videos expressing their interest and unique personalities.

Only ten of those lovely humans were selected for a (even more obscure-sounding) "Feel Test," shot in Red Hook's Shell's Loft studios. They didn't know it at the time, but this was exactly the kind of mystery Ivan Cash counted on when creating the film for Pair of Thieves.

The question presented to them was both simple and extremely challenging: How do you convey the feeling of putting on Pair of Thieves' hero fabric, SuperFit, for the very first time?

The award-winning, and Forbes "30 Under 30," director is no stranger to highlighting emotion, having done so beautifully for previous projects for Airbnb, Toyota, Uber, Google, and Coca-Cola. He's an expert in human connection.

The answer comes in the form of a (surprisingly) tasteful and naked film where these ten real New Yorkers walk on set, get fully nude in front of the director and crew, then finally get to try on the underwear for the first time… sharing their feelings along the way.

"Not only are we super confident about the first impression of our product," explains Alan Stuart, a founder and executive creative director of Pair of Thieves, "but we're genuinely excited by peoples' honest reaction to something we crafted. Ivan's approach was a risk that we were happy to take, and seeing the final film made us happy we did."

L.A.-based brand Pair of Thieves was founded in 2014 by friends Alan Stuart, Cash Warren and David Ehrenberg. Originally created as a sock company, the brand has expanded to men's underwear and undershirts, bringing customers high-quality basics at an affordable price. Their products not only feature unique styles and designs but are made of high-performance fabrics, innovating the only Swass-Free technology in the market. Since inception, Pair of Thieves has donated millions of pairs of socks to those in need. Pair of Thieves apparel can be found on pairofthieves.com.

