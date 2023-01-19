TONIC.XYZ LAUNCHES NEW, CURATED GENERATIVE ART GALLERY WITH BLUE-CHIP ARTIST ROSTER AND INFLUENTIAL TASTEMAKERS

Tonic will introduce art and design enthusiasts to a new world of generative art on the blockchain, launching its first collection January 31.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-founder and CEO Susannah Maybank announces the launch of Tonic.xyz , a fine art gallery offering highly curated generative art on the blockchain for art and design enthusiasts—both crypto and non-crypto natives.

Featuring art from Tonic's first collection by artist Jaime Derringer. (PRNewswire)

Tonic aims to create a safe and welcoming space to learn about and collect fine art NFTs that bridge the digital and physical worlds. While web3 can be intimidating for those unfamiliar with the technology, Tonic will aid in converting non-crypto-natives through a familiar web2 commerce experience design, simple credit card payments, a provisional wallet service, white-glove concierge services, and optional physical prints.

Tonic has curated exceptional artists working in generative art—in which an artist codes a semi-autonomous system to create unique pieces—to produce collections for the gallery. Tonic's first collection will drop on January 31, featuring the work of artist and Design Milk founder Jaime Derringer , and will be followed by generative art superstars Stefano Contiero in February and William Mapan in March.

Tonic is led by Chief Executive Officer Susannah Maybank , who co-founded the company alongside Mariam Naficy . Maybank has spent her career in the fine art world, most recently as Head of Digital at Gagosian. Mariam Naficy is Chairman of the Board of Tonic. Naficy is a serial entrepreneur with over 20 years of operating experience who founded Eve and Minted , the design marketplace.

Maybank and Naficy are joined by 10 founding partners including Yves Behar, Brit Morin, India Mahdavi, Ken Fulk, Brigette Romanek, Sarah Sherman Samuel, Christiane Lemieux, and other leading thinkers and tastemakers in the world of art and design. Ariel Hudes, Head of Pace Verso (Pace Gallery's NFT department), sits on the Board of Directors of Tonic.

"It is incredibly exciting to witness the development of a new innovative art movement that will create major disruption in the world of fine art. There is still a disconnect between collectors and the web3 space, mainly due to a lack of education and understanding, which is why we built Tonic," says Maybank. "Fine art NFTs have managed to convert an entirely new cohort of art collectors, growing to $1.3B in sales in the first three quarters of 2022 alone, and we are still at the beginning. We live in a world mediated by computers, and we now have a creative mode that speaks to that reality."

"I've never had the opportunity to be this early to a market I believe in," says Naficy. "As a collector, I am excited both by the artistic possibilities enabled by creating art with code, and also by the transparency of information that comes with art born on the blockchain. I'm proud of the world-renowned generative artists we have assembled for Tonic's inaugural winter/spring season."

Tonic's genesis collection, Chromesthesia: Ascend from artist Jaime Derringer, will launch on January 31 at 10 am PT. In this body of work, Derringer experiments with generative creation to explore the phenomenon of experiencing colors in response to certain sounds or other stimuli.

ABOUT TONIC.XYZ:

Tonic , a curated gallery focused on generative art on the blockchain, is built for crypto newcomers and art collectors, offering the best generative art in the world with easy onboarding and a bridge between the digital and physical worlds. Powering the next generation of artists and collectors, Tonic will define the future of art experience and collection. For more information about Tonic, visit http://tonic.xyz and follow @tonic_xyz on Instagram and Twitter.

