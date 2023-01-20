LG ELECTRONICS USA DEBUTS ITS NEW CINEBEAM SMART PORTABLE PROJECTOR

LG's New PF510Q Projector Offers Key Advancements, Features and Portability of a Fully Flexible Smart Cinema

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA has introduced and announced immediate availability of its new CineBeam Smart Portable Projector, joining the brand's extensive line of premium CineBeam models. Weighing in at 2.2 pounds, the CineBeam Smart Portable Projector is made to deliver a transformative home theater experience with ease in any room. The PF510Q model is currently available at LG.com for $599. From streaming their favorite movie, to engaging in a virtual fitness class, users can enjoy the versatility and portability of the PF510Q projector.

The PF510Q is LG's new innovative projector that offers users a unique entertainment experience without sacrificing convenience or quality. Strategically built with a lightweight and compact design, the PF510Q is easy to carry from room to room or on the go and blends seamlessly with any space. The Smart Portable Projector presents a wide range of display sizes from an intimate 30" up to an impressive 120", providing the benefit of adjusting the screen size to best-fit for a variety of viewing preferences. Its full HD resolution allows users to watch movies or play video games in high quality, whether they're studying in a small dorm room or enjoying a movie in their backyard. Additionally, the PF510Q's Auto Vertical Keystone feature adjusts the vertical keystone alignment, eliminating tilts and distortion for crisp, incredible views.

LG's PF510Q projector offers smart access compatibility with all the favorite streaming services and devices. Disney+, PrimeVideo, YouTube, AppleTV+ and more are available and easy to access on webOS 221. The PF510Q's Apple Air Play & Apple Home2 compatibility features enable wireless control of the projector plus streaming capabilities from Apple devices. Separately, content can be wirelessly casted from Android devices to the mega-sized projector screen using integrated Screenshare3. Thanks to the CineBeam's Simple Remote and simplified user interface, users can feel confident in navigating the projector with ease.

Sound is just as important when it comes to immersing yourself in the content you watch. The Bluetooth Audio Dual Out4 feature allows the CineBeam PF510Q projector to create sound to user preference. Whether pairing two Bluetooth devices to watch with a friend or amplifying a movie with two external speakers for full immersion, the projectors' Bluetooth features allow users to always have full control in any environment.

PF510Q Price (US) $599.99 Native Resolution Full HD (1920x1080)5 Projection Size (Screen Size) 30" ~ 120" Aspect Ratio 16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/ 4-Way Zoom Throw Ratio 1.2 Brightness (ANSI Lumen) Up to 450 ANSI Lumens6 Contrast Ratio 150,000:1 Light Source Life Up to 30,000 Hrs Light Source 4Ch(RGBB) LED webOS Yes Built-in Speakers 5W Mono Bluetooth (with speaker) Yes Size (W x H x D) 5.8" x 2.6" x 5.8" Weight 2.2 Lbs.

1Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required. 2 Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector. Apple, the Apple logo, AirPlay, Apple TV, and HomeKit (Apple Home) are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 (AirPlay) and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later. 3 Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above. Android device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector. 4 Compatible with devices that support BT 5.0 or higher. 5 The resolution is based on the number of discrete pixels projected on screen (4K : 8.3 million, Full HD : 2.1 million, HD : 0.9 million). 6 The Brightness (ANSI Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness of projected image.

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

