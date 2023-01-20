U.S. HYDROGEN INFRASTRUCTURE LEADER, GENH2, SPONSORS KENNEDY SPACE CENTER VISITOR COMPLEX 3K SPACE RACE

GenH2 to Display Ground-Breaking LS20 Mobile Liquid Hydrogen System at Event

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenH2, an industry leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announced today it is a sponsor of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex's 3K Space Race, an annual event benefiting United Way of Brevard, taking place today, January 20, 2023. The event will take place at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Space Commerce Way, Kennedy Space Center, FL, and take participants through a tour of a historic Rocket Garden featuring nine authentic rockets, the booster stack that graces the entryway to Space Shuttle Atlantis®, and Heroes & Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame®. This is the second year that GenH2 will be a sponsor of the race.

Following its successful launch last month, GenH2's ground-breaking LS20 mobile, end-to-end hydrogen liquefication and storage system will be on display at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex during the race. The innovative, mobile liquefaction unit offers a space-optimized, fully integrated liquid hydrogen solution to be used in a range of applications, from transportation to energy backup to accelerating the use of liquid hydrogen through pilot projects and testing. It will also be utilized as a lab setting for testing material, insulation, thermodynamic properties, and use cases for their applications.

GenH2, which was founded by former NASA researchers and developers, including its Chief Architect James Fesmire, an inductee of the NASA Inventors Hall of Fame, will also have a team of over 50 employees participating in the walk/run. The company's headquarters is located in Titusville.

"We are proud to sponsor Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex's Space Race and help support the United Way of Brevard," said Greg Gosnell, CEO and President of GenH2. "We share a spirit of innovation with our neighbors at NASA and the Kennedy Space Center, exemplified by the new LS20, and our team is both excited and honored to participate."

Winners in each category will receive their award from a veteran NASA astronaut. Immediately following the race there will be an after-race party serving refreshments. Proceeds from the event will benefit the United Way of Brevard.

About GenH2

GenH2 is a technology leader in hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy. GenH2 solutions will allow for safe liquefaction, storage, and distribution of liquid hydrogen. The company will focus on mass-producing light-scale equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and make hydrogen accessible for everyday use around the globe. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology team includes former NASA researchers and developers who possess decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at www.DiscoverHydrogen.com

