BEDGEAR's New Performance® Bedding and AI-Driven Retail Theater Displays 'Create a Purpose' for Consumers to Shop In-Store and Online

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being, is presenting new Performance pillows and mattress protectors for adults, children and toddlers as well as retail theater displays driven by artificial intelligence (AI) that focus on personalized shopper experiences at the bi-annual Winter 2023 Las Vegas Market, taking place from Jan. 28-Feb. 2 at the Las Vegas Design Center. Breathability and personalization are emphasized with the brand's new split-head mattresses, adjustable bases, mattress protectors and sheets.

To help BEDGEAR's retail partners drive more foot traffic and create engaging and personalized experiences at stores, several significant enhancements have been made to its interactive retail theater displays. The PillowID® Finder, which is also available online, provides results that include pillow size and fabric technology as well as multi-language support, such as Korean, Thai and Chinese. Another interactive display called the Fitting Room is a contactless method for the shopper to get "fit" for both pillows and mattresses. BEDGEAR's breathable bedding products come in different sizes to properly fit different body types, sleep positions and temperature preferences. Using 3-D scanning technology and the shopper's input, the Fitting Room delivers an AI-driven personalized result.

"BEDGEAR is creating a purpose for shoppers to go online and in-store," said BEDGEAR founder and CEO Eugene Alletto. "They want products specifically that are personal to their needs and a shopping experience that engages and wows them. Shoppers do not want boring and confusing digital and physical store experiences. BEDGEAR provides clarity and excitement regardless of the shopping channel."

BEDGEAR's new 2023 products are innovative because of their shapes and how they incorporate the brand's smart fabric technologies, including moisture-wicking Dri-Tec®, instant-cooling Ver-Tex™ as well as Air-X™ for enhanced airflow. These temperature-balancing and airflow technologies are found in BEDGEAR's new mattress protectors and bean-shaped pillows for both adults and children as well split-head mattresses and mattress protectors.

BEDGEAR's showroom at the Las Vegas Design Center is located in Building B on the 11th Floor, Suite B-1100. BEDGEAR's products are available in stores across the country.

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture wicking, instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Wake Ready™! Learn more at bedgear.com.

