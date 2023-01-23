Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 5x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 16x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Pianist & Composer BILLY CHILDS on Saturday March 4 at 7:30 P.M.

5x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Jazz Pianist BILLY CHILDS' brings his QUARTET featuring GRAMMY® Award-Winning Trumpeter INGRID JENSEN (Member of ARTEMIS and 2019 Jazz Journalist Association "Trumpeter of the Year"); GRAMMY® Award Nominated Bassist HANS GLAWISCHNIG; and Acclaimed Drummer ARI HOENIG to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. Tickets for the Billy Childs Quartet at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday March 4 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 5x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 16x-GRAMMY® Nominated Jazz Pianist & Composer BILLY CHILDS and his QUARTET on Saturday March 4 at 7:30 P.M. Billy Childs' most recently won a GRAMMY® Award in 2018 for "Best Jazz Instrumental Album" for his album Rebirth. Childs also received a GRAMMY® Award Nomination for "Best Improvised Jazz Solo" for the song "Dance of Shiva" from this album.

"He possesses the improvisatory skills and powerful sense of swing one associates with world-class artists..."

"As a pianist, he possesses the improvisatory skills and powerful sense of swing one associates with world-class artists...Childs is an inventive composer and arranger whose effort in those areas consistently expand the dimensions of the jazz genre - and beyond."

— LOS ANGELES TIMES

"Childs contributes gorgeous writing that fosters intelligent and imaginative improvisations..."

— JAZZ TIMES

"Whether it's the breadth of music history his work can encompass...the stories he tells through composition or his endless and unerring cast of collaborators, there seems to be nothing but a desire to continue opening up the music stretching toward new horizons."

— DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE

BILLY CHILDS remains one of the most diversely prolific and acclaimed artists working in music today. Childs' canon of original compositions and arrangements has garnered him the 2013 Doris Duke Performing Artist Award, a Guggenheim Fellowship (2009), a Composers Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters (2015), and two Chamber Music America grants: the Jazz New Works Grant (2006) and the Classical Commissioning Grant (2019).

In 2017, Childs was Nominated for a GRAMMY® Award for "Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals" for his work on Lang Lang's album New York Rhapsody. In one of the album's boldest choices, co-arrangers Larry Klein and Billy Childs marry the Leonard Bernstein/Stephen Sondheim song "Somewhere" from West Side Story with Lou Reed's "Dirty Blvd" from his classic album New York.

In 2015, Childs received 3 GRAMMY® Award Nominations, winning a GRAMMY® Award "Best Arrangement, Instrumental & Vocal" (featuring Renee Fleming and Yo-Yo Ma) for the song "New York Tendaberry", from his highly successful album Map to the Treasure: Reimagining Laura Nyro, which was also Nominated for a GRAMMY for "Best Jazz Vocal Album". Map to the Treasure: Reimagining Laura Nyro features Renee Fleming, Esperanza Spalding, Alison Krauss, Shawn Colvin, Rickie Lee Jones, Becca Stevens, Ledisi, Chris Botti, Yo-Yo Ma and Susan Tedeschi.

In 2011, Childs won a GRAMMY® Award for "Best Instrumental Composition" for "The Path Among the Trees" from his much-heralded jazz/chamber album, Autumn: In Moving Pictures which was Nominated for a GRAMMY® Award for "Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album". The album featured guitarist Larry Koonse, multi-reed player Bob Sheppard, harpist Carol Robbins, bassist Scott Colley, and drummer Brian Blade, drummer Antonio Sanchez, plus the Ying String Quartet and several classical wind instruments. This is considered one of Childs' best recordings.

In 2005, Childs would receive 4 GRAMMY® Award Nominations – winning 2 of them. He won a GRAMMY® Award for "Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist" with Gil Goldstein and Heitor Pereira for the song "What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life?" performed by trumpeter Chris Botti and vocalist Sting on Botti's 2005 album To Love Again. Childs would win another GRAMMY® Award this same year for "Best Instrumental Composition" for "Into The Light" from his album Lyric (which was also Nominated for a GRAMMY® Award for "Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Individual or Group"). Childs' 4th GRAMMY® Award Nomination in 2005 would also come from the Lyric album for the song "Scarborough Faire" for "Best Instrumental Composition".

BILLY CHILDS QUARTET Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/.

