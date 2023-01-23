Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA) Expands Access to Outstanding Fertility Care with New East Bay Location

Third NorCal RMA Center Brings Nationally Acclaimed Success Rates, Emphasis on Research & Innovation, and Top Tier Physicians to More Residents in San Francisco Metro Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA) of California announced last week the opening of its newest fertility center in East Bay. The center marks the third RMA location in Northern California, joining San Francisco and Palo Alto, adding to an extensive network of clinics throughout the state and around the country.

The East Bay clinic, located at 1320 El Capitan Drive in Danville, brings the comprehensive and patient-centered approach to fertility assessment and treatment that RMA is known for, ensuring that family-building goals can be achieved in one convenient location.

The full-service center will offer a range of treatments, including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and egg freezing to meet patients at any stage of their fertility journey. RMA ensures that all types of families have an opportunity to grow, with resources and options for LGBTQ+ and single individuals to begin building their families.

Scott Morin, M.D., an internationally acclaimed infertility researcher and board-certified reproductive endocrinologist, will lead the practice. "We are so excited to open an office closer to our patients in the East Bay. This office will make it easier for patients in this growing region, as well as Sacramento, and the Central Valley, to access our patient-first approach to fertility care," said Dr. Morin. "We are so proud to provide highly scientific, evidenced-based care, while not compromising our compassionate care model, where patients have direct access to their providers as they move through their fertility journey."

Dr. Morin is joined in the East Bay clinic by Alice Shapiro, M.D., a reproductive endocrinologist and Fellow of The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Specializing in LGBTQ+ patients, Diminished Ovarian Reserve and combatting Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Dr. Shapiro believes in the patient-centered care characteristic of RMA physicians.

"With 2.7 million California residents identifying as LGBTQ+, and 23% located in the San Francisco area, there is a need for specialized fertility care for the LGBTQ+ community in Northern California," said Dr. Shapiro. "Applying my expertise in care for members of this community to an additional San Francisco-area clinic with the opening of RMA East Bay, additional access and options are becoming available for anyone looking to start or expand their families."

The Reproductive Medicine Associates single embryo transfer method, placing only one high-quality embryo in the uterus to limit risks and improve outcomes, has resulted in the highest success rates in the United States, with 81.2% of RMA Northern California patients under 35 bringing home a baby, as compared to the national average of 68.6% recorded by the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technologies (SART). RMA medical advances ensure that patients have access to the latest technology and the most qualified physicians to ensure the best chances for success.

As the demand for reproductive medicine has grown, Reproductive Medicine Associates continues to expand, with 10 clinics opening across the country within the last five years and plans to open three more locations in 2023.

The clinic opened on January 17, 2023 and is currently scheduling patient visits. For individuals and couples worried about financing their fertility treatments, they should check whether their health insurance plan covers comprehensive reproductive services. If fertility treatments are not covered by their insurer, many employers offer supplemental coverage through benefit providers like Progyny.

