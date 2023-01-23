Tint World® Named a 2023 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Independent survey shows franchise owners are highly satisfied with performance of National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has been named a Top Franchise for 2023 in Franchise Business Review's 18th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, was honored for their outstanding franchisee satisfaction by being named to Franchise Business Review’s 18th annual list of the best franchise opportunities according to owner feedback. (PRNewswire)

Franchise Business Review , a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises .

"Tint World® has a commitment to supporting the franchisees who drive our growth and help build our brand," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "Our strategy for success is based on providing our franchise owners with outstanding training, marketing and solutions that deliver results and distinguishes Tint World® as a leader in our industry. Being recognized by our franchisees means a lot to us and is evidence that our vision works."

Tint World® was among over 360 franchise brands, representing nearly 38,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Tint World® franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"Franchisee satisfaction levels hit an all-time high last year despite the pandemic, and we are pleased to report that our 2023 research shows satisfaction has remained sky high — a sure indicator that franchisee satisfaction is a top priority for franchise companies — and that's good news for franchise owners and anyone thinking about investing in a franchise," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities available based on actual feedback from the people who own them. This year, nearly 38,000 franchisees completed our survey and from there we identified the franchise brands with the highest levels of satisfaction and performance to educate potential buyers about which franchise to invest in. Each of the 200 Franchisee Satisfaction Award winners on this year's list achieved stellar ratings from their franchisees."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2023 Top Franchises .

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/ .

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(888) 944-8648

info@tintworld.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

FRANCHISE BUSINESS REVIEW CONTACT:

Ali Forman

B2B Marketing Director

(603) 319-4818

ali@franchisebusinessreview.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tint World